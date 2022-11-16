Principal Financial Group Inc. Increases Position in Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:HST)

Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:HST – Get Rating) by 23.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,712,221 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 700,051 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned about 0.52% of Host Hotels & Resorts worth $58,207,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. boosted its position in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts by 1,921.5% in the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 1,314 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 1,249 shares in the last quarter. Tcwp LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts in the 1st quarter worth $31,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its position in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts by 146.3% in the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,643 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 976 shares in the last quarter. Glassman Wealth Services boosted its position in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts by 317.9% in the 2nd quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 1,747 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 1,329 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd boosted its position in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts by 118.2% in the 1st quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 2,147 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 1,163 shares in the last quarter. 98.79% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have commented on HST shares. TheStreet raised Host Hotels & Resorts from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Citigroup lifted their price target on Host Hotels & Resorts to $22.00 in a research report on Monday, August 15th. StockNews.com started coverage on Host Hotels & Resorts in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on Host Hotels & Resorts from $26.00 to $24.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 25th. Finally, Oppenheimer started coverage on Host Hotels & Resorts in a research report on Wednesday, September 14th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $21.00 price target for the company. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Host Hotels & Resorts has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $21.92.

Shares of HST stock opened at $18.56 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $13.27 billion, a PE ratio of 16.42 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a 50-day moving average of $17.36. The company has a current ratio of 8.73, a quick ratio of 8.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. has a 52-week low of $15.10 and a 52-week high of $21.63.

Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the management of luxury and upper-upscale hotels. The firm operates through the Hotel Ownership segment. Its properties are located in the U.S., Brazil, Canada, and Mexico. The company was founded in 1927 and is headquartered in Bethesda, MD.

