California Public Employees Retirement System Raises Stock Position in DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM)

California Public Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM – Get Rating) by 284.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 756,247 shares of the medical device company’s stock after buying an additional 559,551 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System owned approximately 0.19% of DexCom worth $56,363,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in DXCM. Belpointe Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of DexCom by 116.3% in the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 705 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $361,000 after buying an additional 379 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of DexCom by 5.4% in the 1st quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 11,661 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $5,966,000 after buying an additional 596 shares in the last quarter. FourThought Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of DexCom by 47.0% in the 1st quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 169 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $86,000 after buying an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC lifted its holdings in shares of DexCom by 16.7% in the 1st quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 4,240 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $2,169,000 after acquiring an additional 606 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of DexCom by 85.0% in the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 74 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. 92.34% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ DXCM opened at $116.31 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 3.43 and a current ratio of 3.77. The company has a market capitalization of $44.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 214.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.42 and a beta of 1.21. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $98.35 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $86.99. DexCom, Inc. has a one year low of $66.89 and a one year high of $164.86.

DXCM has been the subject of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of DexCom from $107.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of DexCom to $130.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Oppenheimer lowered their target price on shares of DexCom from $131.00 to $105.00 in a report on Friday, July 29th. BTIG Research raised their target price on shares of DexCom to $126.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Finally, Raymond James raised their target price on shares of DexCom from $101.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $120.24.

In other DexCom news, Director Steven Robert Pacelli sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.21, for a total transaction of $84,210.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 137,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,595,717. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

DexCom, Inc, a medical device company, focuses on the design, development, and commercialization of continuous glucose monitoring (CGM) systems in the United States and internationally. The company provides its systems for use by people with diabetes, as well as for use by healthcare providers. Its products include DexCom G6, an integrated CGM system for diabetes management; Dexcom Real-Time API, which enables invited third-party developers to integrate real-time CGM data into their digital health applications and devices; Dexcom ONE, that is designed to replace finger stick blood glucose testing for diabetes treatment decisions; and Dexcom Share, a remote monitoring system.

