California Public Employees Retirement System Has $57.80 Million Stake in IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX)

California Public Employees Retirement System trimmed its holdings in shares of IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX – Get Rating) by 6.0% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 164,809 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,510 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System’s holdings in IDEXX Laboratories were worth $57,803,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC acquired a new stake in IDEXX Laboratories during the 1st quarter valued at $39,000. O Dell Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of IDEXX Laboratories in the 1st quarter valued at $62,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of IDEXX Laboratories in the 1st quarter valued at $71,000. Venture Visionary Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of IDEXX Laboratories in the 2nd quarter valued at $46,000. Finally, Fortitude Advisory Group L.L.C. increased its stake in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 45.7% in the 1st quarter. Fortitude Advisory Group L.L.C. now owns 134 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after buying an additional 42 shares during the period. 88.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on IDXX shares. StockNews.com raised IDEXX Laboratories from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on IDEXX Laboratories from $573.00 to $543.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Atlantic Securities decreased their price objective on IDEXX Laboratories from $490.00 to $470.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Barclays reduced their target price on IDEXX Laboratories from $700.00 to $582.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 5th. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their target price on IDEXX Laboratories from $500.00 to $420.00 in a report on Monday, August 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, IDEXX Laboratories has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $473.13.

Insider Activity

IDEXX Laboratories Stock Performance

In other news, CEO Jonathan Jay Mazelsky sold 13,230 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $382.49, for a total value of $5,060,342.70. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 62,307 shares in the company, valued at $23,831,804.43. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 2.06% of the company’s stock.

IDXX stock opened at $434.38 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $35.98 billion, a PE ratio of 55.19, a P/E/G ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 1.14. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $354.77 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $364.46. IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. has a 1-year low of $317.06 and a 1-year high of $664.70. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60.

About IDEXX Laboratories

(Get Rating)

IDEXX Laboratories, Inc develops, manufactures, and distributes products and services primarily for the companion animal veterinary, livestock and poultry, dairy, and water testing markets worldwide. The company operates through CAG; Water Quality Products; LPD; and Other segments. It provides point-of-care veterinary diagnostic products, including instruments, consumables, and rapid assay test kits; veterinary reference laboratory diagnostic and consulting services; practice management and diagnostic imaging systems and services for veterinarians; and health monitoring, biological materials testing, and laboratory animal diagnostic instruments and services for biomedical research community.

Further Reading

