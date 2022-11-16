Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER) Shares Acquired by California Public Employees Retirement System

California Public Employees Retirement System grew its stake in Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER – Get Rating) by 5.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,032,743 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock after purchasing an additional 159,088 shares during the quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System owned approximately 0.15% of Uber Technologies worth $62,050,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Uber Technologies by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 89,767,050 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $3,202,889,000 after purchasing an additional 1,368,569 shares in the last quarter. Altimeter Capital Management LP raised its stake in Uber Technologies by 167.5% during the first quarter. Altimeter Capital Management LP now owns 30,760,000 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $1,193,422,000 after acquiring an additional 19,260,000 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Uber Technologies by 57.1% during the first quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 23,796,816 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $849,070,000 after acquiring an additional 8,647,468 shares during the period. Capital World Investors raised its stake in Uber Technologies by 18.5% during the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 22,070,619 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $787,480,000 after acquiring an additional 3,443,554 shares during the period. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its stake in Uber Technologies by 0.3% during the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 19,644,365 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $700,911,000 after acquiring an additional 62,491 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.57% of the company’s stock.

UBER has been the topic of several research reports. BTIG Research dropped their price objective on shares of Uber Technologies from $55.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Uber Technologies from $53.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Susquehanna raised their price target on shares of Uber Technologies from $29.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Atlantic Securities boosted their price objective on Uber Technologies to $40.00 in a research report on Monday, August 22nd. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares raised their target price on Uber Technologies from $29.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Uber Technologies currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $48.64.

In related news, insider Jill Hazelbaker sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.01, for a total value of $1,500,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 145,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,373,957.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . In related news, insider Jill Hazelbaker sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.01, for a total value of $1,500,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 145,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,373,957.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, insider Tony West sold 4,167 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.00, for a total transaction of $133,344.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 142,593 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,562,976. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders sold 117,267 shares of company stock valued at $3,591,206. Company insiders own 3.92% of the company’s stock.

Uber Technologies stock opened at $31.57 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.04. The firm has a market cap of $62.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.95 and a beta of 1.13. Uber Technologies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $19.90 and a 1 year high of $46.66. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $28.59 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $26.38.

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The ride-sharing company reported ($0.61) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by ($0.44). The business had revenue of $8.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.08 billion. Uber Technologies had a negative return on equity of 90.49% and a negative net margin of 30.45%. On average, research analysts predict that Uber Technologies, Inc. will post -5.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Uber Technologies, Inc develops and operates proprietary technology applications in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It connects consumers with independent providers of ride services for ridesharing services; and connects riders and other consumers with restaurants, grocers, and other stores with delivery service providers for meal preparation, grocery, and other delivery services.

