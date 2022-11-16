Inspire Investing LLC Grows Position in FARO Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:FARO)

Inspire Investing LLC increased its stake in shares of FARO Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:FARO – Get Rating) by 51.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 6,879 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,336 shares during the quarter. Inspire Investing LLC’s holdings in FARO Technologies were worth $212,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of FARO. Royce & Associates LP grew its position in shares of FARO Technologies by 16.6% during the second quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 1,350,505 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $41,636,000 after purchasing an additional 192,104 shares in the last quarter. Paradice Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of FARO Technologies by 14.6% during the 2nd quarter. Paradice Investment Management LLC now owns 726,074 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $22,385,000 after acquiring an additional 92,733 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of FARO Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $2,720,000. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its position in shares of FARO Technologies by 18.2% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 461,760 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $23,975,000 after acquiring an additional 70,956 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of FARO Technologies by 2.4% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,033,162 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $105,561,000 after purchasing an additional 47,683 shares in the last quarter. 96.70% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of FARO Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price target on shares of FARO Technologies from $40.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, DA Davidson reduced their price objective on FARO Technologies from $50.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 4th.

FARO stock opened at $34.11 on Wednesday. FARO Technologies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $25.20 and a twelve month high of $78.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $640.59 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.07 and a beta of 1.39. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $29.38 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $31.51.

FARO Technologies, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and supports software driven three-dimensional measurement, imaging, and realization solutions in North America, South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company offers FaroArm, a combination of a portable articulated measurement arm, a computer, and CAM2 software programs; FARO Laser Tracker, a combination of a portable large-volume laser measurement tool, a computer, and CAM2 software programs; FARO Laser Projector, which provides a virtual template that operators and assemblers can use to quickly and accurate position components; and FARO Laser Scanning Portfolio to measure and collect a cloud of data points.

