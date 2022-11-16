Cerity Partners LLC Has $1.24 Million Stake in Coterra Energy Inc. (NYSE:CTRA)

Cerity Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Coterra Energy Inc. (NYSE:CTRA – Get Rating) by 367.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 48,108 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 37,820 shares during the quarter. Cerity Partners LLC’s holdings in Coterra Energy were worth $1,240,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of CTRA. Capital Analysts LLC acquired a new position in Coterra Energy during the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Larson Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Coterra Energy during the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Coterra Energy during the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Coterra Energy during the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC lifted its holdings in Coterra Energy by 239.3% during the 2nd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 1,106 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 780 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.39% of the company’s stock.

Coterra Energy Stock Performance

Shares of Coterra Energy stock opened at $27.81 on Wednesday. Coterra Energy Inc. has a one year low of $18.39 and a one year high of $36.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.62, a PEG ratio of 0.11 and a beta of 0.23. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $28.96 and a 200 day simple moving average of $29.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 1.62.

Coterra Energy Increases Dividend

Coterra Energy ( NYSE:CTRA Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported $1.39 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.34 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $2.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.43 billion. Coterra Energy had a return on equity of 29.82% and a net margin of 44.15%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Coterra Energy Inc. will post 4.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.68 per share. This is a positive change from Coterra Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.78%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 15th. Coterra Energy’s payout ratio is currently 12.12%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Citigroup lifted their target price on Coterra Energy from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 21st. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on Coterra Energy in a research note on Tuesday, October 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price objective on the stock. Wolfe Research raised Coterra Energy from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 7th. Raymond James dropped their price objective on Coterra Energy from $42.00 to $36.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Coterra Energy from $29.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $34.13.

Coterra Energy Profile

Coterra Energy Inc, an independent oil and gas company, engages in the development, exploration and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. It primarily focuses on the Marcellus Shale with approximately 177,000 net acres in the dry gas window of the play located in Susquehanna County, Pennsylvania.

Featured Stories

