Cerity Partners LLC Buys Shares of 46,434 Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – November (NYSEARCA:PNOV)

Cerity Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – November (NYSEARCA:PNOV – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 46,434 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,315,000. Cerity Partners LLC owned 0.71% of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – November as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – November in the second quarter valued at $28,000. Woodard & Co. Asset Management Group Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – November during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $122,000. Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – November during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $135,000. Visionary Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – November during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $248,000. Finally, Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV lifted its stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – November by 7.0% during the 1st quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 9,172 shares of the company’s stock valued at $280,000 after buying an additional 602 shares in the last quarter.

Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – November Stock Up 0.4 %

Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – November stock opened at $30.61 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $29.20 and its 200 day simple moving average is $29.10. Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – November has a 1-year low of $27.53 and a 1-year high of $31.10.

