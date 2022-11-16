Cerity Partners LLC Buys 960 Shares of Monster Beverage Co. (NASDAQ:MNST)

Cerity Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Monster Beverage Co. (NASDAQ:MNST – Get Rating) by 6.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 15,684 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 960 shares during the quarter. Cerity Partners LLC’s holdings in Monster Beverage were worth $1,454,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of MNST. Glassman Wealth Services boosted its stake in Monster Beverage by 15.5% in the second quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 783 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after buying an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Monster Beverage by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 26,219 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,431,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. Core Alternative Capital raised its position in Monster Beverage by 24.7% in the 2nd quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 626 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares during the period. Quent Capital LLC lifted its stake in Monster Beverage by 45.3% in the first quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 430 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bartlett & Co. LLC boosted its position in Monster Beverage by 26.8% during the second quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 634 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 134 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.49% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Monster Beverage from $98.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 4th. UBS Group increased their price objective on Monster Beverage from $99.00 to $102.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Monster Beverage from $109.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Monster Beverage from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of Monster Beverage from $105.00 to $109.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $103.50.

In other news, insider Guy Carling sold 36,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.66, for a total value of $3,540,175.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 25,901 shares in the company, valued at $2,529,491.66. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In other Monster Beverage news, CFO Thomas J. Kelly sold 16,032 shares of Monster Beverage stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.52, for a total value of $1,483,280.64. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 19,433 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,797,941.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, insider Guy Carling sold 36,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.66, for a total transaction of $3,540,175.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 25,901 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,529,491.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 69,278 shares of company stock valued at $6,619,720 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 10.50% of the company’s stock.

MNST stock opened at $98.14 on Wednesday. Monster Beverage Co. has a twelve month low of $71.78 and a twelve month high of $100.47. The business has a 50 day moving average of $91.11 and a 200 day moving average of $91.06. The firm has a market cap of $51.20 billion, a PE ratio of 43.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.79 and a beta of 0.91.

Monster Beverage (NASDAQ:MNST – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.62 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.65 billion. Monster Beverage had a net margin of 19.46% and a return on equity of 17.91%. Monster Beverage’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.63 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Monster Beverage Co. will post 2.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Monster Beverage declared that its board has initiated a share repurchase program on Thursday, November 3rd that allows the company to repurchase $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the company to buy up to 1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Monster Beverage Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in development, marketing, sale, and distribution of energy drink beverages and concentrates in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Monster Energy Drinks, Strategic Brands, and Other. It offers carbonated energy drinks, non-carbonated, ready-to-drink iced teas, lemonades, juice cocktails, single-serve juices and fruit beverages, ready-to-drink dairy and coffee drinks, energy drinks, sports drinks and single-serve still waters, and sodas that are considered natural, sparkling juices, and flavored sparkling beverages.

