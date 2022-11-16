Principal Financial Group Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP)

Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP – Get Rating) by 2.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 618,867 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 17,076 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned approximately 0.12% of American Electric Power worth $59,374,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of American Electric Power by 5.4% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 45,377,335 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,527,297,000 after purchasing an additional 2,305,001 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of American Electric Power by 8.8% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 27,777,603 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,771,371,000 after purchasing an additional 2,256,671 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its position in shares of American Electric Power by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 19,000,571 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,895,687,000 after purchasing an additional 644,386 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its position in shares of American Electric Power by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 10,757,841 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,073,309,000 after purchasing an additional 386,399 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its position in shares of American Electric Power by 7.8% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 8,830,137 shares of the company’s stock valued at $880,982,000 after purchasing an additional 641,659 shares in the last quarter. 74.70% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

AEP has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Evercore ISI boosted their price target on shares of American Electric Power to $107.00 in a research report on Monday, August 15th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of American Electric Power in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of American Electric Power from $108.00 to $96.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Guggenheim cut their target price on shares of American Electric Power from $109.00 to $93.00 in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on shares of American Electric Power from $105.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Monday, October 10th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, American Electric Power currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $99.60.

American Electric Power Stock Performance

American Electric Power stock opened at $89.22 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37. The company has a market capitalization of $45.85 billion, a PE ratio of 18.47, a P/E/G ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 0.41. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $87.13 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $94.62. American Electric Power Company, Inc. has a twelve month low of $80.22 and a twelve month high of $105.60.

American Electric Power (NASDAQ:AEP – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The company reported $1.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $5.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.75 billion. American Electric Power had a net margin of 13.08% and a return on equity of 10.73%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.43 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that American Electric Power Company, Inc. will post 5.03 EPS for the current year.

American Electric Power Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 9th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.83 per share. This represents a $3.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.72%. This is an increase from American Electric Power’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.78. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 9th. American Electric Power’s dividend payout ratio is 68.74%.

American Electric Power Company Profile

American Electric Power Company, Inc, an electric public utility holding company, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers in the United States. It operates through Vertically Integrated Utilities, Transmission and Distribution Utilities, AEP Transmission Holdco, and Generation & Marketing segments.

Further Reading

