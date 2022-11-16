Principal Financial Group Inc. Increases Holdings in Entegris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTG)

Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Entegris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTG – Get Rating) by 11.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 632,555 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 62,678 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned approximately 0.42% of Entegris worth $58,277,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. William Blair Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Entegris by 6.6% during the 2nd quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 1,601,198 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $147,518,000 after purchasing an additional 98,704 shares during the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC increased its holdings in Entegris by 19.2% in the 2nd quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 15,046 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,386,000 after acquiring an additional 2,428 shares during the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd purchased a new stake in Entegris in the 2nd quarter worth about $221,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp increased its holdings in Entegris by 14.2% in the 2nd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 87,082 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $8,022,000 after acquiring an additional 10,834 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Entegris by 5.7% in the 2nd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,787 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $165,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. 91.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Entegris stock opened at $80.29 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81, a current ratio of 2.64 and a quick ratio of 1.66. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $82.41 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $95.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.75 and a beta of 1.21. Entegris, Inc. has a one year low of $61.75 and a one year high of $158.00.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 23rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 2nd will be paid a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 1st. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.50%. Entegris’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 19.80%.

ENTG has been the subject of several recent research reports. KeyCorp decreased their price objective on Entegris from $132.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Mizuho decreased their price objective on Entegris from $148.00 to $112.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. UBS Group decreased their price objective on Entegris from $125.00 to $120.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on Entegris from $104.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Entegris from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Entegris currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $122.45.

Entegris, Inc develops, manufactures, and supplies microcontamination control products, specialty chemicals, and advanced materials handling solutions in North America, Taiwan, China, South Korea, Japan, Europe, and Southeast Asia. It operates in three segments: Specialty Chemicals and Engineered Materials (SCEM); Microcontamination Control (MC); and Advanced Materials Handling (AMH).

