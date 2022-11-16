Cerity Partners LLC Increases Stock Position in Alliant Energy Co. (NASDAQ:LNT)

Cerity Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Alliant Energy Co. (NASDAQ:LNT – Get Rating) by 290.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 28,423 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 21,147 shares during the quarter. Cerity Partners LLC’s holdings in Alliant Energy were worth $1,567,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. MCF Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Alliant Energy in the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Clear Street Markets LLC grew its holdings in shares of Alliant Energy by 408.7% during the second quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 524 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 421 shares during the last quarter. Rise Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Alliant Energy during the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Alliant Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Glassman Wealth Services boosted its stake in Alliant Energy by 205.8% during the 2nd quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 685 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 461 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.84% of the company’s stock.

Alliant Energy Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ LNT opened at $53.63 on Wednesday. Alliant Energy Co. has a 12-month low of $47.19 and a 12-month high of $65.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $51.47 and a 200 day moving average of $57.15.

Alliant Energy Cuts Dividend

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 15th. Investors of record on Monday, October 31st were given a dividend of $0.4275 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 28th. This represents a $1.71 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.19%. Alliant Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 64.53%.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Alliant Energy from $66.00 to $57.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Alliant Energy in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Guggenheim dropped their price target on shares of Alliant Energy from $60.00 to $50.00 in a report on Monday, October 24th. Argus boosted their price objective on shares of Alliant Energy from $70.00 to $75.00 in a report on Thursday, August 18th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on shares of Alliant Energy to $51.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $60.63.

About Alliant Energy

Alliant Energy Corporation operates as a utility holding company that provides regulated electricity and natural gas services. It operates through three segments: Utility Electric Operations, Utility Gas Operations, and Utility Other. The company, through its subsidiary, Interstate Power and Light Company (IPL), primarily generates and distributes electricity, and distributes and transports natural gas to retail customers in Iowa; sells electricity to wholesale customers in Minnesota, Illinois, and Iowa; and generates and distributes steam in Cedar Rapids, Iowa.

See Also

