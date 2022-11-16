Inspire Investing LLC Buys 1,971 Shares of Trinity Industries, Inc. (NYSE:TRN)

Inspire Investing LLC boosted its stake in shares of Trinity Industries, Inc. (NYSE:TRN – Get Rating) by 28.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,807 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,971 shares during the quarter. Inspire Investing LLC’s holdings in Trinity Industries were worth $213,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Trinity Industries in the 1st quarter worth $34,000. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC grew its holdings in Trinity Industries by 56.0% in the 2nd quarter. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC now owns 1,950 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC bought a new position in Trinity Industries in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $84,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co lifted its holdings in shares of Trinity Industries by 32.4% during the first quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 2,859 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $98,000 after buying an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI grew its stake in shares of Trinity Industries by 4,199.0% in the second quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 4,299 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $104,000 after acquiring an additional 4,199 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.09% of the company’s stock.

Get Trinity Industries alerts:

Trinity Industries Stock Down 1.0 %

Shares of NYSE TRN opened at $29.90 on Wednesday. Trinity Industries, Inc. has a 52-week low of $20.94 and a 52-week high of $35.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.36, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 1.80. The business has a fifty day moving average of $24.85 and a two-hundred day moving average of $24.88. The stock has a market cap of $2.43 billion, a PE ratio of 17.49 and a beta of 1.41.

Trinity Industries Announces Dividend

Trinity Industries ( NYSE:TRN Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The transportation company reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $496.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $708.00 million. Trinity Industries had a net margin of 8.76% and a return on equity of 3.96%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Trinity Industries, Inc. will post 1.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 14th were issued a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.08%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 13th. Trinity Industries’s payout ratio is presently 53.80%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have commented on the company. Stephens raised their price objective on Trinity Industries from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Susquehanna Bancshares downgraded shares of Trinity Industries to a “neutral” rating and set a $30.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, November 7th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Trinity Industries in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Susquehanna downgraded Trinity Industries from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, November 7th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat, Trinity Industries has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $29.00.

Trinity Industries Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Trinity Industries, Inc provides rail transportation products and services under the TrinityRail name in North America. It operates in two segments, Railcar Leasing and Management Services Group, and Rail Products Group. The Railcar Leasing and Management Services Group segment leases freight and tank railcars; originates and manages railcar leases for third-party investors; and provides fleet maintenance and management services.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TRN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Trinity Industries, Inc. (NYSE:TRN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Trinity Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trinity Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.