Quaker Chemical Co. (NYSE:KWR) Shares Bought by Inspire Investing LLC

Inspire Investing LLC lifted its holdings in Quaker Chemical Co. (NYSE:KWR – Get Rating) by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,420 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the period. Inspire Investing LLC’s holdings in Quaker Chemical were worth $212,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its position in Quaker Chemical by 3,616.7% in the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 446 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $66,000 after buying an additional 434 shares during the last quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Quaker Chemical during the first quarter worth $76,000. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Quaker Chemical by 9.4% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 825 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $124,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. KBC Group NV purchased a new position in Quaker Chemical in the 2nd quarter worth about $170,000. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new position in Quaker Chemical in the 1st quarter worth about $237,000. 79.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Quaker Chemical alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on shares of Quaker Chemical in a report on Tuesday, October 25th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $196.00 target price for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Quaker Chemical from $180.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Friday, November 11th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Quaker Chemical in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $198.00.

Quaker Chemical Stock Performance

Quaker Chemical Profile

KWR stock opened at $189.32 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $158.89 and a 200 day simple moving average of $158.07. Quaker Chemical Co. has a 52 week low of $129.06 and a 52 week high of $272.97. The stock has a market cap of $3.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.42 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a current ratio of 2.69.

(Get Rating)

Quaker Chemical Corporation develops, produces, and markets various formulated chemical specialty products for a range of heavy industrial and manufacturing applications. The company operates through four segments: Americas; Europe, Middle East, and Africa; Asia/Pacific; and Global Specialty Businesses.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KWR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Quaker Chemical Co. (NYSE:KWR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Quaker Chemical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Quaker Chemical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.