Inspire Investing LLC Increases Stock Position in Jack in the Box Inc. (NASDAQ:JACK)

Inspire Investing LLC grew its stake in Jack in the Box Inc. (NASDAQ:JACK – Get Rating) by 49.3% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 3,783 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after buying an additional 1,250 shares during the quarter. Inspire Investing LLC’s holdings in Jack in the Box were worth $212,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Duality Advisers LP purchased a new position in Jack in the Box in the second quarter worth $1,468,000. Keebeck Alpha LP purchased a new position in shares of Jack in the Box in the 2nd quarter worth about $257,000. AdvisorShares Investments LLC increased its position in shares of Jack in the Box by 46.7% during the 2nd quarter. AdvisorShares Investments LLC now owns 3,907 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $219,000 after purchasing an additional 1,244 shares during the last quarter. Walleye Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Jack in the Box by 13.6% during the 2nd quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 46,235 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $2,592,000 after buying an additional 5,519 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Texas Permanent School Fund lifted its position in Jack in the Box by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 15,183 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $851,000 after buying an additional 223 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.09% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Jack in the Box in a research note on Wednesday, September 21st. They set a “peer perform” rating on the stock. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Jack in the Box in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Jack in the Box from $84.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Jack in the Box from $81.00 to $79.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. Finally, Guggenheim increased their target price on Jack in the Box from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $91.04.

NASDAQ:JACK opened at $87.45 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $81.41 and its 200 day simple moving average is $75.16. The stock has a market cap of $1.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.66. Jack in the Box Inc. has a twelve month low of $54.80 and a twelve month high of $100.60.

Jack in the Box Inc operates and franchises Jack in the Box quick-service restaurants. As of November 23, 2021, it operated and franchised approximately 2,200 Jack in the Box quick-service restaurants in 21 states and Guam. The company was founded in 1951 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.

