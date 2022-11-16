Inspire Investing LLC Has $212,000 Stock Position in Five Below, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVE)

Inspire Investing LLC grew its stake in shares of Five Below, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVE – Get Rating) by 26.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,865 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 395 shares during the period. Inspire Investing LLC’s holdings in Five Below were worth $212,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. lifted its holdings in Five Below by 238.2% during the 1st quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. now owns 186 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its position in shares of Five Below by 93.0% during the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 193 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its position in Five Below by 2,876.9% during the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 387 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 374 shares in the last quarter. Archer Investment Corp bought a new position in Five Below during the 1st quarter worth $48,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Five Below in the 1st quarter valued at $53,000. Institutional investors own 96.51% of the company’s stock.

Get Five Below alerts:

Five Below Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ FIVE opened at $158.38 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $8.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.27, a PEG ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.17. Five Below, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $109.49 and a fifty-two week high of $221.00. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $141.46 and its 200 day simple moving average is $133.89.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Five Below ( NASDAQ:FIVE Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 31st. The specialty retailer reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by ($0.03). Five Below had a net margin of 8.19% and a return on equity of 21.52%. The company had revenue of $668.93 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $681.30 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.15 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Five Below, Inc. will post 4.44 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. KeyCorp decreased their price target on Five Below from $190.00 to $172.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 1st. Telsey Advisory Group decreased their price target on Five Below from $158.00 to $150.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Five Below from $159.00 to $184.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 31st. StockNews.com began coverage on Five Below in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Finally, Truist Financial upped their target price on Five Below from $154.00 to $156.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $171.21.

Insider Transactions at Five Below

In related news, Director Zuhairah Scott Washington sold 550 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.00, for a total transaction of $77,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,340 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $327,600. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Five Below Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Five Below, Inc operates as a specialty value retailer in the United States. It offers accessories, including socks, sunglasses, jewelry, scarves, gloves, hair accessories, athletic tops and bottoms, and t-shirts, as well as nail polishes, lip glosses, fragrances, and branded cosmetics; and items used to complete and personalize living space, such as glitter lamps, posters, frames, fleece blankets, plush items, pillows, candles, incense, lighting, novelty décor, accent furniture, and related items, as well as provides storage options for the customers room.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FIVE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Five Below, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Five Below Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Five Below and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.