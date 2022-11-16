Inspire Investing LLC Has $212,000 Stock Position in Coeur Mining, Inc. (NYSE:CDE)

Inspire Investing LLC increased its stake in shares of Coeur Mining, Inc. (NYSE:CDE – Get Rating) by 31.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 69,674 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,643 shares during the period. Inspire Investing LLC’s holdings in Coeur Mining were worth $212,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Strs Ohio grew its position in shares of Coeur Mining by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 101,500 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $451,000 after buying an additional 2,700 shares during the period. Sprott Inc. grew its holdings in Coeur Mining by 0.3% during the first quarter. Sprott Inc. now owns 951,656 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $4,235,000 after purchasing an additional 2,999 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates increased its stake in Coeur Mining by 6.4% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 50,555 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $225,000 after purchasing an additional 3,050 shares in the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Coeur Mining by 11.2% in the first quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 30,902 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $138,000 after purchasing an additional 3,102 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Coeur Mining by 5.3% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 204,214 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $909,000 after purchasing an additional 10,250 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 63.13% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CDE has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered shares of Coeur Mining from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $3.75 to $3.50 in a report on Friday, August 5th. Raymond James raised their price target on Coeur Mining from $5.00 to $5.25 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 20th. Canaccord Genuity Group cut Coeur Mining from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $3.75 to $3.50 in a report on Friday, August 5th. Noble Financial cut Coeur Mining from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 8th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Coeur Mining in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Coeur Mining presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $4.25.

Coeur Mining Stock Down 1.1 %

Coeur Mining Company Profile

NYSE:CDE opened at $3.54 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.48 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.35. Coeur Mining, Inc. has a 52-week low of $2.54 and a 52-week high of $7.05. The company has a market cap of $994.52 million, a PE ratio of -7.08 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.73.

Coeur Mining, Inc explores for precious metals in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company primarily explores for gold, silver, zinc, and lead properties. It holds 100% interests in the Palmarejo gold and silver mine covering an area of approximately 67,296 net acres located in the State of Chihuahua in Northern Mexico; the Rochester silver and gold mine that covers an area of approximately 43,441net acres situated in northwestern Nevada; the Kensington gold mine comprising 3,972 net acres located to the north of Juneau, Alaska; the Wharf gold mine covering an area of approximately 3,243 net acres situated in the northern Black Hills of western South Dakota; and the Silvertip silver-zinc-lead mine comprising 97,298 net acres located in northern British Columbia, Canada.

