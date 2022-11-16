Inspire Investing LLC Has $212,000 Holdings in ESCO Technologies Inc. (NYSE:ESE)

Inspire Investing LLC trimmed its position in shares of ESCO Technologies Inc. (NYSE:ESE – Get Rating) by 8.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,103 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 269 shares during the quarter. Inspire Investing LLC’s holdings in ESCO Technologies were worth $212,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in ESCO Technologies by 243.1% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 353,464 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $24,714,000 after acquiring an additional 250,435 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of ESCO Technologies by 1,022.8% in the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 221,104 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $15,117,000 after buying an additional 201,411 shares in the last quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH acquired a new stake in shares of ESCO Technologies in the second quarter valued at $12,871,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of ESCO Technologies by 4.6% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,807,384 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $196,292,000 after buying an additional 122,558 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. lifted its position in ESCO Technologies by 94.5% during the 1st quarter. Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 193,106 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $13,502,000 after buying an additional 93,824 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.98% of the company’s stock.

Get ESCO Technologies alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on ESE shares. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of ESCO Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. TheStreet raised shares of ESCO Technologies from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, August 12th.

ESCO Technologies Stock Up 0.1 %

ESCO Technologies Profile

NYSE ESE opened at $88.27 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.10 and a beta of 1.08. ESCO Technologies Inc. has a 52 week low of $60.03 and a 52 week high of $96.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 1.89. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $80.37 and a 200-day moving average of $74.59.

(Get Rating)

ESCO Technologies Inc produces and supplies engineered products and systems for industrial and commercial markets worldwide. It operates through Aerospace & Defense, Utility Solutions Group, and RF Shielding and Test segments. The Aerospace & Defense segment designs and manufactures filtration products, including hydraulic filter elements and fluid control devices used in commercial aerospace applications; filter mechanisms used in micro-propulsion devices for satellites; and custom designed filters for manned aircraft and submarines.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ESE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ESCO Technologies Inc. (NYSE:ESE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for ESCO Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ESCO Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.