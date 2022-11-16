Woodward, Inc. (NASDAQ:WWD) Shares Acquired by Inspire Investing LLC

Inspire Investing LLC increased its holdings in Woodward, Inc. (NASDAQ:WWD – Get Rating) by 22.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,299 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 421 shares during the quarter. Inspire Investing LLC’s holdings in Woodward were worth $213,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Woodward in the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Woodward in the 1st quarter valued at $41,000. Ellevest Inc. increased its stake in Woodward by 73.8% in the 2nd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 497 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 211 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in Woodward by 46.9% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 877 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $110,000 after buying an additional 280 shares during the period. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. boosted its position in shares of Woodward by 1,142.9% during the 1st quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 1,131 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $141,000 after purchasing an additional 1,040 shares in the last quarter. 84.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at Woodward

In other news, Director Paul Donovan bought 1,000 shares of Woodward stock in a transaction on Friday, August 19th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $101.16 per share, for a total transaction of $101,160.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 12,100 shares in the company, valued at $1,224,036. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Mark D. Hartman sold 5,300 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.21, for a total transaction of $488,713.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 2,585 shares in the company, valued at $238,362.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have bought 15,500 shares of company stock worth $1,473,180. Corporate insiders own 3.90% of the company's stock.

Woodward Price Performance

Woodward Announces Dividend

Woodward stock opened at $99.58 on Wednesday. Woodward, Inc. has a 52 week low of $79.26 and a 52 week high of $129.12. The company has a quick ratio of 1.77, a current ratio of 2.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $89.33 and its 200 day simple moving average is $94.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.99 billion, a PE ratio of 38.15, a P/E/G ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.50.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 28th. Investors of record on Monday, November 14th will be given a $0.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 10th. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.76%. Woodward’s dividend payout ratio is presently 29.12%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have commented on WWD. Truist Financial decreased their target price on shares of Woodward from $88.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Woodward in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of Woodward from $117.00 to $100.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “hold” rating and set a $90.00 target price on shares of Woodward in a research report on Wednesday, September 14th. Finally, Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Woodward in a research report on Monday, October 10th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $100.00 target price on the stock. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $106.43.

Woodward Company Profile

Woodward, Inc designs, manufactures, and services control solutions for the aerospace and industrial markets worldwide. The company operates through two segments: Aerospace and Industrial. The Aerospace segment provides fuel pumps, metering units, actuators, air valves, specialty valves, fuel nozzles, and thrust reverser actuation systems for turbine engines and nacelles, and flight deck controls, actuators, servocontrols, motors, and sensors for aircraft.

