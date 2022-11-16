Sanmina (NASDAQ:SANM) Shares Gap Down After Insider Selling

Sanmina Co. (NASDAQ:SANM – Get Rating)’s stock price gapped down prior to trading on Monday after an insider sold shares in the company. The stock had previously closed at $67.61, but opened at $65.33. Sanmina shares last traded at $66.45, with a volume of 336 shares.

Specifically, Director John Goldsberry sold 8,262 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.58, for a total value of $566,607.96. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 14,062 shares in the company, valued at $964,371.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Jure Sola sold 119,550 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.33, for a total transaction of $6,016,951.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 917,906 shares in the company, valued at $46,198,208.98. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director John Goldsberry sold 8,262 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.58, for a total value of $566,607.96. Following the transaction, the director now owns 14,062 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $964,371.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 3.38% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Craig Hallum increased their price objective on Sanmina to $76.00 in a report on Tuesday. Sidoti upgraded Sanmina from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $78.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. StockNews.com upgraded Sanmina from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Citigroup raised their price target on Sanmina to $65.00 in a research note on Tuesday.

Sanmina Stock Performance

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $52.67 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $47.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.12, a P/E/G ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.01.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SANM. Truist Financial Corp grew its stake in Sanmina by 17.6% in the first quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 21,656 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $876,000 after purchasing an additional 3,234 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank lifted its position in shares of Sanmina by 38.8% in the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 78,302 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $3,197,000 after buying an additional 21,890 shares during the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Sanmina by 4.1% in the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 9,158 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $370,000 after buying an additional 362 shares during the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D acquired a new stake in shares of Sanmina in the first quarter valued at approximately $2,583,000. Finally, Versor Investments LP acquired a new stake in shares of Sanmina in the first quarter valued at approximately $764,000. 95.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Sanmina Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Sanmina Corporation provides integrated manufacturing solutions, components, products and repair, logistics, and after-market services worldwide. It operates in two businesses, Integrated Manufacturing Solutions; and Components, Products and Services. The company offers product design and engineering, including concept development, detailed design, prototyping, validation, preproduction, manufacturing design release, and product industrialization; assembly and test services; direct order fulfillment and logistics services; after-market product service and support; and supply chain management services, as well as engages in the manufacturing of components, subassemblies, and complete systems.

Further Reading

