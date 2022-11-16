WINTON GROUP Ltd Grows Stock Holdings in Urban Outfitters, Inc. (NASDAQ:URBN)

WINTON GROUP Ltd raised its position in shares of Urban Outfitters, Inc. (NASDAQ:URBN – Get Rating) by 24.5% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 57,587 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after buying an additional 11,341 shares during the period. WINTON GROUP Ltd’s holdings in Urban Outfitters were worth $1,075,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of URBN. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its position in shares of Urban Outfitters by 125.1% during the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 12,796 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $321,000 after buying an additional 7,112 shares during the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Urban Outfitters by 1.5% during the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 59,827 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $1,502,000 after buying an additional 862 shares during the last quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Urban Outfitters by 13.7% during the first quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 10,469 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $263,000 after buying an additional 1,265 shares during the last quarter. Cannon Global Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Urban Outfitters during the first quarter valued at about $698,000. Finally, Versor Investments LP purchased a new stake in shares of Urban Outfitters during the first quarter valued at about $270,000. 76.14% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Urban Outfitters

In other news, insider Azeez Hayne sold 4,095 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.02, for a total transaction of $102,456.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Azeez Hayne sold 4,095 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.02, for a total transaction of $102,456.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO Frank Conforti sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total value of $250,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 25,960 shares in the company, valued at approximately $649,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 28.90% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Urban Outfitters Trading Up 2.8 %

URBN has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Urban Outfitters from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, October 31st. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Urban Outfitters to $21.00 in a report on Monday, August 29th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Urban Outfitters in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of Urban Outfitters from $24.00 to $20.00 in a report on Thursday, August 25th. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Urban Outfitters from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 25th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $23.18.

Shares of NASDAQ:URBN opened at $26.02 on Wednesday. Urban Outfitters, Inc. has a twelve month low of $17.81 and a twelve month high of $38.17. The company’s 50 day moving average is $22.48 and its 200 day moving average is $21.60. The company has a market cap of $2.40 billion, a PE ratio of 11.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.37.

Urban Outfitters (NASDAQ:URBN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 23rd. The apparel retailer reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.67 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $1.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.18 billion. Urban Outfitters had a return on equity of 12.81% and a net margin of 4.70%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.28 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Urban Outfitters, Inc. will post 1.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Urban Outfitters Profile

(Get Rating)

Urban Outfitters, Inc engages in the retail and wholesale of general consumer products. The company operates through three segments: Retail, Wholesale, and Nully. It operates Urban Outfitters stores, which offer women's and men's fashion apparel, activewear, intimates, footwear, accessories, home goods, electronics, and beauty products for young adults aged 18 to 28; and Anthropologie stores that provide women's casual apparel, accessories, intimates, shoes, and home furnishings, as well as gifts, decorative items, and beauty and wellness products for women aged 28 to 45.

Further Reading

