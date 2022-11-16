WINTON GROUP Ltd Grows Position in World Acceptance Co. (NASDAQ:WRLD)

WINTON GROUP Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of World Acceptance Co. (NASDAQ:WRLD – Get Rating) by 18.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,281 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,585 shares during the quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd owned approximately 0.16% of World Acceptance worth $1,154,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of World Acceptance by 14.2% during the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 6,058 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $679,000 after acquiring an additional 752 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new position in shares of World Acceptance during the second quarter valued at approximately $415,000. Virtu Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of World Acceptance by 65.7% during the first quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 2,030 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $389,000 after acquiring an additional 805 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of World Acceptance during the first quarter valued at approximately $225,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of World Acceptance by 5.0% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 5,071 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $973,000 after acquiring an additional 240 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.09% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:WRLD opened at $75.13 on Wednesday. World Acceptance Co. has a 1-year low of $67.17 and a 1-year high of $265.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.09, a current ratio of 18.27 and a quick ratio of 18.27. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $96.49 and a 200-day moving average price of $117.20. The company has a market capitalization of $470.31 million, a PE ratio of 32.11 and a beta of 1.34.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on World Acceptance from $57.00 to $52.00 in a report on Friday, July 29th. StockNews.com downgraded World Acceptance from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Finally, Stephens decreased their price objective on World Acceptance from $105.00 to $87.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 28th.

World Acceptance Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in small-loan consumer finance business. The company offers short-term small installment loans, medium-term larger installment loans, related credit insurance, and ancillary products and services to individuals. It also provides automobile club memberships to its borrowers; and income tax return preparation and electronic filing services.

