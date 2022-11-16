WINTON GROUP Ltd Grows Stock Holdings in REGENXBIO Inc. (NASDAQ:RGNX)

WINTON GROUP Ltd lifted its position in shares of REGENXBIO Inc. (NASDAQ:RGNX – Get Rating) by 218.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 45,166 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 30,967 shares during the period. WINTON GROUP Ltd owned about 0.10% of REGENXBIO worth $1,116,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Banque Pictet & Cie SA lifted its position in shares of REGENXBIO by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA now owns 74,963 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,488,000 after purchasing an additional 2,901 shares during the last quarter. ClariVest Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of REGENXBIO by 62.2% during the 1st quarter. ClariVest Asset Management LLC now owns 15,168 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $504,000 after purchasing an additional 5,818 shares during the last quarter. KBC Group NV lifted its position in shares of REGENXBIO by 168.0% during the 1st quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 3,621 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $120,000 after purchasing an additional 2,270 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank lifted its position in shares of REGENXBIO by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 30,498 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $944,000 after purchasing an additional 1,405 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new stake in shares of REGENXBIO during the 1st quarter worth $364,000. 83.25% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CFO Vittal Vasista sold 2,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.24, for a total transaction of $72,576.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 135,160 shares in the company, valued at $4,087,238.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 12.70% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ RGNX opened at $21.97 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $951.08 million, a PE ratio of 14.17 and a beta of 1.00. REGENXBIO Inc. has a one year low of $18.69 and a one year high of $36.35. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $23.70 and its two-hundred day moving average is $25.72.

REGENXBIO (NASDAQ:RGNX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The biotechnology company reported ($1.75) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.55) by ($0.20). REGENXBIO had a net margin of 15.34% and a return on equity of 12.22%. The business had revenue of $26.51 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.77 million. Research analysts predict that REGENXBIO Inc. will post -5.34 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on RGNX shares. Chardan Capital decreased their price objective on shares of REGENXBIO from $70.00 to $61.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Wedbush reduced their price target on shares of REGENXBIO from $32.00 to $28.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 4th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of REGENXBIO in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of REGENXBIO from $46.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 9th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of REGENXBIO from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $41.71.

REGENXBIO Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, provides gene therapy product candidates to deliver genes to cells to address genetic defects or to enable cells in the body to produce therapeutic proteins or antibodies that are intended to impact disease. Its gene therapy product candidates are based on NAV Technology Platform, a proprietary adeno-associated virus gene delivery platform.

