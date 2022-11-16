WINTON GROUP Ltd Has $1.09 Million Holdings in Lumentum Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LITE)

WINTON GROUP Ltd lessened its holdings in shares of Lumentum Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LITE – Get Rating) by 36.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 13,693 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 7,874 shares during the period. WINTON GROUP Ltd’s holdings in Lumentum were worth $1,087,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Rothschild Investment Corp IL lifted its holdings in shares of Lumentum by 0.8% during the second quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL now owns 17,117 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,360,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Lumentum by 0.9% in the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 16,863 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,339,000 after buying an additional 152 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Lumentum by 1.1% in the second quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 15,109 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,200,000 after buying an additional 167 shares during the period. First Pacific Financial lifted its holdings in Lumentum by 4.5% in the second quarter. First Pacific Financial now owns 4,263 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $339,000 after buying an additional 183 shares during the period. Finally, TrinityPoint Wealth LLC increased its stake in Lumentum by 2.0% in the second quarter. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC now owns 12,477 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $991,000 after purchasing an additional 248 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.49% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Lumentum

In other Lumentum news, CFO Wajid Ali sold 8,781 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.47, for a total value of $811,979.07. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 31,194 shares in the company, valued at $2,884,509.18. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Wajid Ali sold 8,781 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.47, for a total transaction of $811,979.07. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 31,194 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,884,509.18. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Matthew Joseph Sepe sold 3,030 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.20, for a total transaction of $261,186.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 25,288 shares in the company, valued at $2,179,825.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

Lumentum Stock Up 2.0 %

LITE opened at $57.71 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.58, a current ratio of 3.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. The stock has a market cap of $3.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.53, a PEG ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 0.99. Lumentum Holdings Inc. has a twelve month low of $55.18 and a twelve month high of $108.90. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $71.12 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $80.20.

Lumentum (NASDAQ:LITE – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 16th. The technology company reported $1.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $422.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $417.99 million. Lumentum had a net margin of 6.61% and a return on equity of 17.99%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.84 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Lumentum Holdings Inc. will post 4.89 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

LITE has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price target on shares of Lumentum from $125.00 to $72.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. B. Riley decreased their price target on shares of Lumentum from $119.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. Craig Hallum decreased their price target on shares of Lumentum to $80.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Susquehanna Bancshares decreased their price target on shares of Lumentum from $100.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Lumentum from $95.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Lumentum presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $79.08.

About Lumentum



Lumentum Holdings Inc manufactures and sells optical and photonic products in the Americas, the Asia-Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in two segments, Optical Communications (OpComms) and Commercial Lasers (Lasers). The OpComms segment offers components, modules, and subsystems that enable the transmission and transport of video, audio, and data over high-capacity fiber optic cables.It offers tunable transponders, transceivers, and transmitter modules; tunable lasers, receivers, and modulators; transport products, such as reconfigurable optical add/drop multiplexers, amplifiers, and optical channel monitors, as well as components, including 980nm, multi-mode, and Raman pumps; and switches, attenuators, photodetectors, gain flattening filters, isolators, wavelength-division multiplexing filters, arrayed waveguide gratings, multiplex/de-multiplexers, and integrated passive modules.

Further Reading

