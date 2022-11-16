WINTON GROUP Ltd Purchases Shares of 32,736 Rollins, Inc. (NYSE:ROL)

WINTON GROUP Ltd bought a new position in shares of Rollins, Inc. (NYSE:ROL – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 32,736 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,143,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ROL. CX Institutional purchased a new position in shares of Rollins during the second quarter worth about $33,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Rollins by 58.2% during the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,476 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 543 shares during the last quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Rollins by 376.4% during the first quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 1,934 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $68,000 after buying an additional 1,528 shares during the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp grew its holdings in shares of Rollins by 30.4% during the first quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 1,996 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $70,000 after buying an additional 465 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Newfound Research LLC purchased a new position in shares of Rollins during the second quarter worth about $70,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 38.98% of the company’s stock.

Rollins Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:ROL opened at $41.47 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $37.62 and its 200-day simple moving average is $36.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.24 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.73. Rollins, Inc. has a 12 month low of $28.50 and a 12 month high of $43.06.

Rollins Increases Dividend

Insider Transactions at Rollins

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 9th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.13 per share. This is a positive change from Rollins’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 9th. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.25%. Rollins’s payout ratio is 74.29%.

In other news, insider Elizabeth B. Chandler sold 7,871 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.41, for a total transaction of $333,809.11. Following the sale, the insider now owns 93,016 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,944,808.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Elizabeth B. Chandler sold 7,871 shares of Rollins stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.41, for a total transaction of $333,809.11. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 93,016 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,944,808.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Lor Inc sold 380,166 shares of Rollins stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.61, for a total value of $13,917,877.26. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 217,591,263 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,966,016,138.43. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,678,349 shares of company stock valued at $61,697,038 in the last quarter. 53.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ROL has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada raised Rollins from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $40.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 6th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Rollins from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 27th. StockNews.com raised Rollins from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Rollins in a report on Tuesday, October 25th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $36.00 price objective on the stock.

Rollins Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Rollins, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides pest and wildlife control services to residential and commercial customers in the United States and internationally. The company offers pest control services to residential properties protecting from common pests, including rodents, insects, and wildlife.

Featured Stories

