WINTON GROUP Ltd Acquires 7,538 Shares of Cal-Maine Foods, Inc. (NASDAQ:CALM)

WINTON GROUP Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Cal-Maine Foods, Inc. (NASDAQ:CALM – Get Rating) by 47.8% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 23,315 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,538 shares during the period. WINTON GROUP Ltd’s holdings in Cal-Maine Foods were worth $1,152,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. FDx Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Cal-Maine Foods during the first quarter worth about $209,000. Everence Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Cal-Maine Foods during the second quarter worth about $340,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in Cal-Maine Foods during the second quarter worth about $839,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Cal-Maine Foods during the second quarter worth about $2,556,000. Finally, X Square Capital LLC purchased a new position in Cal-Maine Foods during the first quarter worth about $236,000. 78.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Cal-Maine Foods Stock Up 1.2 %

CALM opened at $53.61 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $2.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.49 and a beta of -0.12. Cal-Maine Foods, Inc. has a twelve month low of $35.10 and a twelve month high of $62.64. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $57.66 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $53.24.

Cal-Maine Foods Increases Dividend

Cal-Maine Foods ( NASDAQ:CALM Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, September 27th. The basic materials company reported $2.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.98 by $0.59. The firm had revenue of $658.34 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $617.40 million. Cal-Maine Foods had a net margin of 13.02% and a return on equity of 25.55%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 102.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.37) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Cal-Maine Foods, Inc. will post 8.1 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 26th were given a $0.85 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, October 25th. This represents a $3.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.34%. This is a positive change from Cal-Maine Foods’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. Cal-Maine Foods’s payout ratio is 60.35%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

CALM has been the topic of several analyst reports. Bank of America cut their price target on shares of Cal-Maine Foods from $55.00 to $50.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 28th. Stephens boosted their price target on shares of Cal-Maine Foods to $67.00 in a report on Thursday, September 29th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Cal-Maine Foods from a “c+” rating to an “a” rating in a report on Monday, August 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Cal-Maine Foods in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director James E. Poole sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.45, for a total value of $297,250.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 10,909 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $648,540.05. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 13.49% of the company’s stock.

Cal-Maine Foods Profile

Cal-Maine Foods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, grades, packages, markets, and distributes shell eggs. The company offers specialty shell eggs, such as nutritionally enhanced, cage free, organic, and brown eggs under the Egg-Land's Best, Land O' Lakes, Farmhouse Eggs, and 4-Grain brand names, as well as under private labels.

