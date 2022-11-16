WINTON GROUP Ltd Trims Stake in Aon plc (NYSE:AON)

WINTON GROUP Ltd lowered its stake in shares of Aon plc (NYSE:AON – Get Rating) by 91.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,306 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 45,918 shares during the quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd’s holdings in AON were worth $1,161,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of AON. Larson Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of AON during the second quarter valued at about $32,000. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of AON during the first quarter valued at about $35,000. Tcwp LLC purchased a new stake in AON in the first quarter worth about $40,000. O Dell Group LLC grew its holdings in AON by 495.2% in the first quarter. O Dell Group LLC now owns 125 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares during the period. Finally, Core Alternative Capital purchased a new stake in AON in the first quarter worth about $53,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.51% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at AON

In other AON news, Director Byron Spruell bought 400 shares of AON stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $291.72 per share, with a total value of $116,688.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 2,743 shares in the company, valued at $800,187.96. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 1.06% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

AON Stock Up 0.2 %

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on AON shares. Raymond James cut shares of AON from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 31st. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of AON from $302.00 to $304.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, October 31st. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of AON in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Bank of America started coverage on shares of AON in a research note on Monday, September 19th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $294.00 target price on the stock. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of AON from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $290.29.

Shares of AON stock opened at $291.89 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $60.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 0.87. The company’s 50 day moving average is $280.65 and its 200 day moving average is $278.27. Aon plc has a twelve month low of $246.21 and a twelve month high of $341.98. The company has a quick ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.27.

AON (NYSE:AON – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 28th. The financial services provider reported $2.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.01 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $2.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.81 billion. AON had a net margin of 22.49% and a return on equity of 445.81%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.74 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Aon plc will post 13.15 EPS for the current year.

AON Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 1st were given a dividend of $0.56 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, October 31st. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.77%. AON’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 17.39%.

About AON

(Get Rating)

Aon Plc operates as a global professional services firm. It provides advice and solutions to clients focused on risk, retirement, and health through the following products and services: Commercial Risk Solutions, Reinsurance Solutions, Retirement Solutions, Health Solutions, and Data and Analytic Services.

