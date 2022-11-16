WINTON GROUP Ltd Acquires 157 Shares of Dillard’s, Inc. (NYSE:DDS)

WINTON GROUP Ltd increased its holdings in Dillard’s, Inc. (NYSE:DDS – Get Rating) by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,346 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 157 shares during the quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd’s holdings in Dillard’s were worth $1,179,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of DDS. Comerica Bank bought a new stake in Dillard’s during the second quarter valued at $849,000. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC bought a new stake in Dillard’s during the second quarter valued at $19,962,000. Blueshift Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Dillard’s during the first quarter valued at $931,000. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. boosted its position in Dillard’s by 121.3% during the first quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. now owns 157,486 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,268,000 after acquiring an additional 86,326 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amalgamated Bank bought a new stake in Dillard’s during the first quarter valued at $189,000. Institutional investors own 59.27% of the company’s stock.

DDS has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com raised shares of Dillard’s from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Dillard’s from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the company from $210.00 to $298.00 in a research report on Monday, August 15th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group upped their price objective on shares of Dillard’s from $350.00 to $380.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, November 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Dillard’s currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $253.25.

Shares of NYSE DDS opened at $383.03 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $303.07 and its 200-day moving average price is $282.76. Dillard’s, Inc. has a 1-year low of $193.00 and a 1-year high of $416.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.58 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a current ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 30th were issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 29th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.21%. Dillard’s’s dividend payout ratio is currently 1.58%.

Dillard's, Inc operates retail department stores in the southeastern, southwestern, and midwestern areas of the United States. Its stores offer merchandise, including fashion apparel for women, men, and children; and accessories, cosmetics, home furnishings, and other consumer goods. As of January 29, 2022, the company operated 280 Dillard's stores, including 30 clearance centers, and an Internet store at dillards.com.

