WINTON GROUP Ltd Invests $1.25 Million in Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS)

WINTON GROUP Ltd acquired a new position in Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 13,587 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,246,000.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. lifted its position in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 83.3% in the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 286 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Fidelity National Information Services by 298.7% during the first quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 299 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 224 shares during the last quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Fidelity National Information Services by 248.3% during the first quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 310 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 221 shares during the last quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Fidelity National Information Services by 782.1% during the second quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 344 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 305 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tcwp LLC acquired a new position in Fidelity National Information Services during the first quarter worth $33,000. Institutional investors own 90.39% of the company’s stock.

Get Fidelity National Information Services alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

FIS has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Stephens restated an “equal weight” rating and set a $65.00 target price on shares of Fidelity National Information Services in a report on Friday, November 4th. Raymond James lowered their target price on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $112.00 to $83.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $116.00 to $90.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 23rd. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $85.00 to $67.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $114.00 to $82.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, nineteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $108.66.

Fidelity National Information Services Trading Down 1.0 %

Fidelity National Information Services Announces Dividend

FIS opened at $63.87 on Wednesday. Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. has a twelve month low of $56.53 and a twelve month high of $122.06. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $77.36 and a 200 day simple moving average of $90.37. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $37.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.75, a P/E/G ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 0.86.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, December 9th will be given a dividend of $0.47 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 8th. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.94%. Fidelity National Information Services’s dividend payout ratio is 122.88%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CFO James W. Woodall sold 80,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.07, for a total transaction of $7,205,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 131,598 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,853,031.86. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CFO James W. Woodall sold 80,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.07, for a total value of $7,205,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 131,598 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,853,031.86. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Gary Norcross sold 39,403 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.20, for a total transaction of $3,672,359.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 846,643 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $78,907,127.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 204,740 shares of company stock valued at $18,684,354 over the last quarter. 0.68% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Fidelity National Information Services

(Get Rating)

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc provides technology solutions for merchants, banks, and capital markets firms worldwide. It operates through Merchant Solutions, Banking Solutions, and Capital Market Solutions segments. The Merchant Solutions segment offers enterprise acquiring, software-led small- to medium-sized businesses acquiring, and global e-commerce solutions.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FIS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Fidelity National Information Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fidelity National Information Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.