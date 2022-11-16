WINTON GROUP Ltd Grows Stock Holdings in Dynatrace, Inc. (NYSE:DT)

WINTON GROUP Ltd grew its position in Dynatrace, Inc. (NYSE:DT – Get Rating) by 57.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 30,502 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,153 shares during the quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd’s holdings in Dynatrace were worth $1,203,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in shares of Dynatrace by 133.9% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 753 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 431 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Dynatrace by 145.7% in the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 909 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 539 shares during the last quarter. Tcwp LLC bought a new position in shares of Dynatrace in the first quarter worth about $45,000. Assetmark Inc. bought a new position in shares of Dynatrace in the second quarter worth about $54,000. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new position in shares of Dynatrace in the first quarter worth about $85,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.70% of the company’s stock.

Dynatrace Stock Up 3.2 %

NYSE DT opened at $38.59 on Wednesday. Dynatrace, Inc. has a 52 week low of $29.41 and a 52 week high of $71.08. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $35.73 and its 200-day simple moving average is $37.78. The firm has a market cap of $11.11 billion, a PE ratio of 385.94, a P/E/G ratio of 5.22 and a beta of 1.20.

In other Dynatrace news, CRO Stephen J. Pace sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.50, for a total transaction of $962,500.00. Following the sale, the executive now directly owns 139,963 shares in the company, valued at $5,388,575.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In related news, CRO Stephen J. Pace sold 26,303 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total value of $1,052,120.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive now directly owns 137,378 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,495,120. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CRO Stephen J. Pace sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.50, for a total value of $962,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive now directly owns 139,963 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,388,575.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.51% of the stock is owned by insiders.

DT has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Dynatrace in a report on Monday, October 3rd. They issued an “overweight” rating on the stock. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Dynatrace from $47.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Moffett Nathanson assumed coverage on shares of Dynatrace in a report on Thursday, September 22nd. They set a “hold” rating and a $52.00 target price on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on shares of Dynatrace from $61.00 to $54.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on shares of Dynatrace from $40.00 to $39.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Dynatrace currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $47.26.

Dynatrace, Inc provides a software intelligence platform for dynamic multi-cloud environments. It operates Dynatrace, a software intelligence platform, which provides application and microservices monitoring, runtime application security, infrastructure monitoring, digital experience monitoring, business analytics, and cloud automation.

