Shell Asset Management Co. Sells 5,778 Shares of Associated Banc-Corp (NYSE:ASB)

Shell Asset Management Co. trimmed its position in Associated Banc-Corp (NYSE:ASB – Get Rating) by 14.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 35,347 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 5,778 shares during the period. Shell Asset Management Co.’s holdings in Associated Banc were worth $645,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of ASB. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new position in Associated Banc during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new position in Associated Banc during the first quarter worth $91,000. Covestor Ltd boosted its holdings in Associated Banc by 67.3% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 4,793 shares of the bank’s stock worth $109,000 after purchasing an additional 1,928 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd increased its stake in Associated Banc by 1,891.3% in the 1st quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 5,735 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $131,000 after buying an additional 5,447 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in Associated Banc by 11.7% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 8,451 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $192,000 after buying an additional 884 shares during the last quarter. 81.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at Associated Banc

In other Associated Banc news, EVP John A. Utz sold 12,659 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.48, for a total transaction of $297,233.32. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 73,022 shares in the company, valued at $1,714,556.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, EVP David L. Stein sold 12,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.32, for a total value of $291,840.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 70,485 shares in the company, valued at $1,714,195.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP John A. Utz sold 12,659 shares of Associated Banc stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.48, for a total transaction of $297,233.32. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 73,022 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,714,556.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.04% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Associated Banc Stock Performance

ASB has been the subject of several analyst reports. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Associated Banc in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Bank of America raised Associated Banc from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $24.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 25th. Stephens increased their price objective on Associated Banc to $23.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 23rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Associated Banc to $28.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd.

ASB opened at $23.88 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. Associated Banc-Corp has a 12-month low of $17.45 and a 12-month high of $25.78. The business has a 50 day moving average of $22.03 and a 200-day moving average of $20.58. The stock has a market cap of $3.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.16, a PEG ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.03.

Associated Banc (NYSE:ASB – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 20th. The bank reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.04. Associated Banc had a return on equity of 8.85% and a net margin of 26.57%. The business had revenue of $340.07 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $317.27 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.56 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Associated Banc-Corp will post 2.28 earnings per share for the current year.

Associated Banc Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.21 per share. This is an increase from Associated Banc’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 30th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.52%. Associated Banc’s payout ratio is presently 37.38%.

Associated Banc Company Profile

Associated Banc-Corp, a bank holding company, provides various banking and nonbanking products to individuals and businesses in Wisconsin, Illinois, and Minnesota. The company operates through three segments: Corporate and Commercial Specialty; Community, Consumer, and Business; and Risk Management and Shared Services.

