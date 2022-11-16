Tiaa Fsb Makes New $233,000 Investment in ALLETE, Inc. (NYSE:ALE)

Tiaa Fsb acquired a new stake in shares of ALLETE, Inc. (NYSE:ALE – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund acquired 3,963 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $233,000.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its holdings in ALLETE by 421.9% during the first quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 381 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 308 shares in the last quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of ALLETE in the 2nd quarter worth $51,000. CWM LLC raised its position in shares of ALLETE by 23.1% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,081 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 203 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of ALLETE during the first quarter valued at $79,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd boosted its position in shares of ALLETE by 82.4% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,662 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $111,000 after purchasing an additional 751 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.64% of the company’s stock.

ALLETE Stock Performance

Shares of ALE opened at $63.51 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.63 billion, a PE ratio of 17.26, a PEG ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a current ratio of 1.02. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $54.89 and its 200 day moving average price is $58.37. ALLETE, Inc. has a 52 week low of $47.77 and a 52 week high of $68.61.

ALLETE Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.65 per share. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 14th. ALLETE’s dividend payout ratio is currently 70.65%.

ALE has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com upgraded ALLETE from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 11th. Mizuho cut their price target on shares of ALLETE from $58.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 3rd. TheStreet lowered shares of ALLETE from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Guggenheim cut their target price on shares of ALLETE from $66.00 to $53.00 in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Finally, Bank of America raised ALLETE from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $53.00 to $66.00 in a research report on Monday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, ALLETE presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $56.25.

ALLETE Company Profile

ALLETE, Inc operates as an energy company. The company operates through Regulated Operations, ALLETE Clean Energy, and Corporate and Other segments. It generates electricity from coal-fired, biomass co-fired / natural gas, hydroelectric, wind, and solar. The company provides regulated utility electric services in northwestern Wisconsin to approximately 15,000 electric customers, 13,000 natural gas customers, and 10,000 water customers, as well as regulated utility electric services in northeastern Minnesota to approximately 145,000 retail customers and 15 non-affiliated municipal customers.

