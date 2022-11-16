Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. Trims Stock Holdings in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI)

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. trimmed its holdings in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI – Get Rating) by 9.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,695 shares of the company’s stock after selling 268 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Cummins were worth $522,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of CMI. Tyler Stone Wealth Management bought a new position in Cummins in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Cummins in the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. Crewe Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Cummins by 77.0% in the 2nd quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 177 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares during the period. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC bought a new position in Cummins in the 1st quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, JJJ Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Cummins by 219.4% in the 1st quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 214 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares during the period. 80.98% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Cummins

In other Cummins news, VP Sharon R. Barner sold 1,060 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $234.86, for a total value of $248,951.60. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 16,348 shares in the company, valued at $3,839,491.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Cummins news, VP Sharon R. Barner sold 1,060 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $234.86, for a total value of $248,951.60. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 16,348 shares in the company, valued at $3,839,491.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Tracy A. Embree sold 12,535 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $238.17, for a total transaction of $2,985,460.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 18,436 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,390,902.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 52,013 shares of company stock worth $12,587,752. 1.05% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Cummins Stock Performance

Cummins stock opened at $250.71 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The company has a market capitalization of $35.36 billion, a PE ratio of 18.70, a P/E/G ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.05. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $224.04 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $213.30. Cummins Inc. has a twelve month low of $184.27 and a twelve month high of $254.09.

Cummins (NYSE:CMI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported $3.21 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.88 by ($1.67). Cummins had a return on equity of 22.48% and a net margin of 7.32%. The business had revenue of $7.33 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.96 billion. Research analysts expect that Cummins Inc. will post 17.35 EPS for the current year.

Cummins Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 18th will be given a $1.57 dividend. This represents a $6.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.50%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 17th. Cummins’s payout ratio is 46.83%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Cummins from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 4th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Cummins to $270.00 in a report on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Cummins from $266.00 to $304.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 4th. Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded shares of Cummins from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $238.00 to $190.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Cummins from $221.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $240.50.

Cummins Company Profile

Cummins Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, and services diesel and natural gas engines, electric and hybrid powertrains, and related components worldwide. It operates through five segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, Power Systems, and New Power. The company offers diesel and natural gas-powered engines under the Cummins and other customer brands for the heavy and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets; and offers new parts and services, as well as remanufactured parts and engines.

