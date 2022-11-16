Walleye Capital LLC Sells 31,569 Shares of Envestnet, Inc. (NYSE:ENV)

Walleye Capital LLC decreased its position in shares of Envestnet, Inc. (NYSE:ENV – Get Rating) by 78.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,828 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 31,569 shares during the quarter. Walleye Capital LLC’s holdings in Envestnet were worth $466,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Envestnet by 2.7% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,713,638 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $127,563,000 after acquiring an additional 44,600 shares in the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. boosted its position in shares of Envestnet by 86.1% during the second quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 1,319,537 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $69,772,000 after buying an additional 610,529 shares during the last quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Envestnet by 1.4% during the first quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC now owns 1,195,483 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $88,992,000 after buying an additional 16,715 shares during the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of Envestnet by 0.3% during the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,164,284 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $86,669,000 after buying an additional 3,450 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Van Berkom & Associates Inc. boosted its position in shares of Envestnet by 7.4% during the second quarter. Van Berkom & Associates Inc. now owns 1,129,044 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $59,580,000 after buying an additional 77,467 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSE ENV opened at $56.89 on Wednesday. Envestnet, Inc. has a one year low of $41.72 and a one year high of $84.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.64 and a quick ratio of 0.64. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $48.07 and its 200-day moving average price is $54.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.15 billion, a PE ratio of -63.92 and a beta of 1.21.

In other news, SVP Barry D. Cooper sold 1,290 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.43, for a total transaction of $72,794.70. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 25,997 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,467,010.71. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Insiders own 1.44% of the company’s stock.

ENV has been the topic of several analyst reports. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Envestnet in a research report on Monday, July 25th. DA Davidson cut their target price on Envestnet from $70.00 to $64.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 4th. JMP Securities cut their target price on Envestnet from $82.00 to $80.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on Envestnet from $71.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Monday, November 7th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Envestnet from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 11th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $64.25.

Envestnet, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides wealth management software and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through Envestnet Wealth Solutions and Envestnet Data & Analytics segments. The company's product and services include Envestnet | Enterprise, which provides an end-to-end open architecture wealth management platform, as well as offers data aggregation and reporting, data analytics, and digital advice capabilities; Envestnet | Tamarac that provides trading, rebalancing, portfolio accounting, performance reporting, and client relationship management software; and Envestnet | MoneyGuide that provides goals-based financial planning solutions to the financial services industry.

