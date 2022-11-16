Tiaa Fsb Acquires Shares of 9,844 Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX)

Tiaa Fsb bought a new stake in Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 9,844 shares of the natural resource company’s stock, valued at approximately $288,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in FCX. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Freeport-McMoRan in the second quarter valued at about $25,000. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Freeport-McMoRan during the first quarter worth about $26,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new position in Freeport-McMoRan during the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. Core Alternative Capital increased its position in Freeport-McMoRan by 444.7% during the first quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 561 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 458 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BDO Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in Freeport-McMoRan by 495.0% during the first quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 601 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. 77.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Freeport-McMoRan Stock Performance

NYSE FCX opened at $38.09 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $54.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.48, a PEG ratio of 0.55 and a beta of 1.95. Freeport-McMoRan Inc. has a twelve month low of $24.80 and a twelve month high of $51.99. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $30.84 and a 200 day simple moving average of $32.18. The company has a quick ratio of 1.76, a current ratio of 2.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

Freeport-McMoRan Dividend Announcement

Freeport-McMoRan ( NYSE:FCX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 20th. The natural resource company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by ($0.14). The company had revenue of $5 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.91 billion. Freeport-McMoRan had a net margin of 16.72% and a return on equity of 17.69%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 17.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.89 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Freeport-McMoRan Inc. will post 2.36 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 14th were issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 13th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.58%. Freeport-McMoRan’s payout ratio is currently 11.41%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Freeport-McMoRan from $35.00 to $34.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on Freeport-McMoRan from $45.00 to $39.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Barclays reduced their price target on Freeport-McMoRan to $23.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on Freeport-McMoRan from $35.00 to $30.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 5th. Finally, Citigroup upped their target price on Freeport-McMoRan from $28.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Freeport-McMoRan has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $37.73.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Freeport-McMoRan news, Director Ryan Michael Lance purchased 31,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 29th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $31.88 per share, for a total transaction of $988,280.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 32,132 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,024,368.16. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

Freeport-McMoRan Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Freeport-McMoRan Inc engages in the mining of mineral properties in North America, South America, and Indonesia. The company primarily explores for copper, gold, molybdenum, silver, and other metals, as well as oil and gas. Its assets include the Grasberg minerals district in Indonesia; Morenci, Bagdad, Safford, Sierrita, and Miami in Arizona; Tyrone and Chino in New Mexico; and Henderson and Climax in Colorado, North America, as well as Cerro Verde in Peru and El Abra in Chile.

Read More

