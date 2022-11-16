Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN) Stock Holdings Cut by WINTON GROUP Ltd

WINTON GROUP Ltd reduced its position in shares of Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN – Get Rating) by 46.3% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 23,648 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 20,385 shares during the period. WINTON GROUP Ltd’s holdings in Devon Energy were worth $1,303,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DVN. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its stake in shares of Devon Energy by 10.8% during the 1st quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 72,500 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $4,450,000 after acquiring an additional 7,067 shares in the last quarter. Latitude Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Devon Energy during the 1st quarter worth $236,000. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund boosted its stake in shares of Devon Energy by 251.1% during the 1st quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 59,060 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $3,492,000 after acquiring an additional 42,238 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Devon Energy by 244.5% during the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 2,818 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $167,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Financial Partners Group Inc bought a new stake in shares of Devon Energy during the 1st quarter worth $203,000. 79.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Devon Energy Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:DVN opened at $73.62 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. Devon Energy Co. has a 1 year low of $35.55 and a 1 year high of $79.40. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $69.20 and a 200 day simple moving average of $66.01. The firm has a market cap of $48.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.73, a P/E/G ratio of 0.15 and a beta of 2.45.

Devon Energy Cuts Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Investors of record on Monday, December 12th will be issued a dividend of $1.35 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 9th. This represents a $5.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.33%. Devon Energy’s dividend payout ratio is 65.13%.

DVN has been the subject of several research reports. Truist Financial raised their price objective on Devon Energy from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on Devon Energy from $62.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Mizuho reduced their target price on Devon Energy from $91.00 to $86.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Devon Energy from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $83.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, September 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Devon Energy in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $75.00 target price for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $80.76.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Devon Energy news, EVP Dennis C. Cameron sold 5,557 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.48, for a total transaction of $391,657.36. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 258,981 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,252,980.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Devon Energy Profile

(Get Rating)

Devon Energy Corporation, an independent energy company, primarily engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. It operates approximately 5,134 gross wells. Devon Energy Corporation was incorporated in 1971 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.

See Also

