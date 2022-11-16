Robert Half International Inc. (NYSE:RHI) Shares Acquired by Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp grew its position in Robert Half International Inc. (NYSE:RHI – Get Rating) by 31.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 188,247 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 44,832 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp owned 0.17% of Robert Half International worth $14,098,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of RHI. Kestra Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Robert Half International by 2.8% in the first quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 7,649 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $873,000 after buying an additional 207 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Robert Half International by 24.5% in the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 727 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $86,000 after buying an additional 143 shares in the last quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Robert Half International in the first quarter valued at $205,000. Latitude Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Robert Half International by 21.8% in the first quarter. Latitude Advisors LLC now owns 3,895 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $445,000 after buying an additional 697 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC grew its stake in shares of Robert Half International by 46.3% in the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 5,948 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $679,000 after buying an additional 1,881 shares in the last quarter. 90.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Robert Half International alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Robert Half International from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $89.00 to $76.00 in a report on Friday, October 21st. StockNews.com started coverage on Robert Half International in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on Robert Half International from $68.00 to $63.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 21st. Barclays decreased their price target on Robert Half International from $80.00 to $70.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 24th. Finally, CL King decreased their price target on Robert Half International from $132.00 to $120.00 in a report on Monday, July 25th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Robert Half International presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $78.75.

Insider Activity

Robert Half International Stock Performance

In other news, EVP Robert W. Glass sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.84, for a total value of $1,212,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 232,349 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,783,093.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In related news, EVP Robert W. Glass sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.84, for a total value of $1,212,600.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 232,349 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,783,093.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, EVP Robert W. Glass sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.35, for a total value of $803,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 247,349 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,874,492.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

Robert Half International stock opened at $78.00 on Wednesday. Robert Half International Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $65.40 and a fifty-two week high of $125.77. The company has a market capitalization of $8.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.66, a PEG ratio of 6.09 and a beta of 1.31. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $77.35 and a 200-day simple moving average of $80.87.

Robert Half International (NYSE:RHI – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 20th. The business services provider reported $1.53 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.65 by ($0.12). Robert Half International had a net margin of 9.31% and a return on equity of 46.83%. The firm had revenue of $1.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.91 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.53 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Robert Half International Inc. will post 6.01 earnings per share for the current year.

Robert Half International Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 25th will be issued a $0.43 dividend. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.21%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 23rd. Robert Half International’s payout ratio is currently 27.92%.

Robert Half International Profile

(Get Rating)

Robert Half International Inc provides staffing and risk consulting services in North America, South America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. The company operates through three segments: Temporary and Consultant Staffing, Permanent Placement Staffing, and Risk Consulting and Internal Audit Services. It places temporary services for accounting, finance, and bookkeeping; temporary and full-time office and administrative personnel consisting of executive and administrative assistants, receptionists, and customer service representatives; full-time accounting, financial, tax, and accounting operations personnel; and information technology contract professionals and full-time employees in the areas of platform systems integration to end-user technical and desktop support, including specialists in application development, networking and cloud, systems integration and deployment, database design and administration, and security and business continuity.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Robert Half International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Robert Half International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.