Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp Has $14.31 Million Stock Position in Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB)

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp grew its position in Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB – Get Rating) by 7.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 425,899 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 28,770 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp owned approximately 0.06% of Fifth Third Bancorp worth $14,310,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Heartland Bank & Trust Co grew its holdings in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter. Heartland Bank & Trust Co now owns 7,392 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $248,000 after buying an additional 296 shares during the period. Gilbert & Cook Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. now owns 8,925 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $384,000 after buying an additional 304 shares during the period. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co boosted its stake in Fifth Third Bancorp by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co now owns 53,776 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,315,000 after purchasing an additional 316 shares during the period. NorthRock Partners LLC boosted its stake in Fifth Third Bancorp by 5.5% in the 1st quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC now owns 6,941 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $299,000 after purchasing an additional 359 shares during the period. Finally, Covestor Ltd boosted its stake in Fifth Third Bancorp by 43.9% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,219 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 372 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.33% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from $37.50 to $39.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from $50.00 to $42.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 21st. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp to $48.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from $46.00 to $44.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, September 12th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Fifth Third Bancorp currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $42.43.

Fifth Third Bancorp Stock Up 1.1 %

Shares of FITB stock opened at $36.45 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 0.76. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $34.33 and its 200-day moving average is $35.10. The stock has a market cap of $25.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.22, a PEG ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.21. Fifth Third Bancorp has a 52-week low of $30.92 and a 52-week high of $50.64.

Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by ($0.07). Fifth Third Bancorp had a net margin of 27.47% and a return on equity of 13.98%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.94 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Fifth Third Bancorp will post 3.45 EPS for the current year.

Fifth Third Bancorp Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 30th were issued a $0.33 dividend. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.62%. This is a boost from Fifth Third Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 29th. Fifth Third Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 40.62%.

Insider Activity

In other Fifth Third Bancorp news, Director Mitchell Feiger sold 8,734 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.20, for a total value of $307,436.80. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,030 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $388,256. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Fifth Third Bancorp news, Director Mitchell Feiger sold 8,734 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.20, for a total value of $307,436.80. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,030 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $388,256. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Timothy Spence purchased 7,763 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 21st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $32.29 per share, for a total transaction of $250,667.27. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 224,417 shares in the company, valued at $7,246,424.93. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.67% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Fifth Third Bancorp Profile

Fifth Third Bancorp operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. The company's Commercial Banking segment offers credit intermediation, cash management, and financial services; lending and depository products; and cash management, foreign exchange and international trade finance, derivatives and capital markets services, asset-based lending, real estate finance, public finance, commercial leasing, and syndicated finance for business, government, and professional customers.

