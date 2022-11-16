DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD) Shares Purchased by Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp lifted its position in DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD – Get Rating) by 6.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 286,825 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 18,183 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp owned 0.06% of DuPont de Nemours worth $15,942,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Truvestments Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of DuPont de Nemours in the 2nd quarter valued at $88,000. 1620 Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in DuPont de Nemours by 5.4% in the second quarter. 1620 Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 5,055 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $281,000 after purchasing an additional 259 shares during the last quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in DuPont de Nemours in the second quarter valued at $287,000. Stonegate Investment Group LLC boosted its holdings in DuPont de Nemours by 27.4% in the second quarter. Stonegate Investment Group LLC now owns 9,691 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $539,000 after purchasing an additional 2,087 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Shell Asset Management Co. boosted its holdings in DuPont de Nemours by 3.7% in the second quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 25,887 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,439,000 after purchasing an additional 913 shares during the last quarter. 72.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of DuPont de Nemours to $75.00 in a report on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $60.00 to $75.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. KeyCorp lowered their price target on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $82.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 4th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $80.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $64.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, DuPont de Nemours presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $75.23.

DuPont de Nemours Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of DuPont de Nemours stock opened at $70.67 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.11 billion, a PE ratio of 19.52, a P/E/G ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 1.41. DuPont de Nemours, Inc. has a twelve month low of $49.52 and a twelve month high of $85.16. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $56.28 and its 200 day moving average price is $59.04. The company has a current ratio of 2.39, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

DuPont de Nemours (NYSE:DD – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 8th. The basic materials company reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $3.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.20 billion. DuPont de Nemours had a net margin of 13.02% and a return on equity of 6.95%. DuPont de Nemours’s quarterly revenue was down 22.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.15 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that DuPont de Nemours, Inc. will post 3.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

DuPont de Nemours Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 30th will be issued a $0.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 29th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.87%. DuPont de Nemours’s payout ratio is 36.46%.

DuPont de Nemours Company Profile

DuPont de Nemours, Inc provides technology-based materials and solutions in the United States, Canada, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through three segments: Electronics & Industrial, Mobility & Materials, and Water & Protection. The Electronics & Industrial segment supplies materials and printing systems to the advanced printing industry; and materials and solutions for the fabrication of semiconductors and integrated circuits addressing front-end and back-end of the manufacturing process.

Featured Stories

