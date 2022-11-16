UBS Group AG (NYSE:UBS) Shares Purchased by Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp boosted its position in UBS Group AG (NYSE:UBS – Get Rating) by 1.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 956,326 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,416 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp’s holdings in UBS Group were worth $15,408,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cresset Asset Management LLC lifted its position in UBS Group by 5.5% in the first quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 13,899 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $272,000 after purchasing an additional 721 shares during the period. Mitchell & Pahl Private Wealth LLC lifted its position in UBS Group by 1.9% in the second quarter. Mitchell & Pahl Private Wealth LLC now owns 52,565 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $853,000 after purchasing an additional 968 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its position in UBS Group by 3.2% in the second quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 33,839 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $560,000 after purchasing an additional 1,065 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its position in UBS Group by 7.7% in the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 16,255 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $317,000 after purchasing an additional 1,160 shares during the period. Finally, Atlas Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of UBS Group by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 50,583 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $988,000 after acquiring an additional 1,176 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 33.05% of the company’s stock.

UBS has been the subject of a number of research reports. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of UBS Group from CHF 22.50 to CHF 22 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of UBS Group from CHF 19 to CHF 20 in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Bank of America downgraded shares of UBS Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 26th. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of UBS Group from CHF 15 to CHF 14 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded UBS Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, UBS Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $19.82.

UBS stock opened at $18.43 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $64.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.69, a PEG ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.20, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.15. UBS Group AG has a one year low of $13.80 and a one year high of $21.49. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $15.74 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $16.34.

UBS Group AG provides financial advice and solutions to private, institutional, and corporate clients worldwide. It operates through four divisions: Global Wealth Management, Personal & Corporate Banking, Asset Management, and Investment Bank. The Global Wealth Management division offers investment advice and solutions, and lending solutions to ultra high net worth and high net worth clients.

