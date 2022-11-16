AvalonBay Communities, Inc. (NYSE:AVB) Shares Acquired by Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp increased its position in AvalonBay Communities, Inc. (NYSE:AVB – Get Rating) by 4.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 77,405 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,144 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp’s holdings in AvalonBay Communities were worth $15,036,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of AVB. Anson Funds Management LP acquired a new position in AvalonBay Communities in the first quarter worth about $52,000. Clear Street Markets LLC boosted its stake in AvalonBay Communities by 414.0% in the second quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 293 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 236 shares during the period. CX Institutional acquired a new position in AvalonBay Communities in the second quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Venture Visionary Partners LLC acquired a new position in AvalonBay Communities in the second quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. acquired a new position in AvalonBay Communities in the first quarter valued at approximately $69,000. 88.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get AvalonBay Communities alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

AVB has been the subject of a number of research reports. TheStreet downgraded AvalonBay Communities from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, October 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on AvalonBay Communities from $248.00 to $213.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on AvalonBay Communities from $196.00 to $190.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Piper Sandler downgraded AvalonBay Communities from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $189.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Monday, November 7th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on AvalonBay Communities in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $227.45.

AvalonBay Communities Price Performance

AvalonBay Communities Dividend Announcement

Shares of NYSE:AVB opened at $168.97 on Wednesday. AvalonBay Communities, Inc. has a 12 month low of $158.35 and a 12 month high of $259.05. The stock has a market cap of $23.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.22, a PEG ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 0.88. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $181.54 and its 200 day moving average price is $195.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 1.20.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 17th. Investors of record on Friday, December 30th will be issued a dividend of $1.59 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 29th. This represents a $6.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.76%. AvalonBay Communities’s payout ratio is 72.36%.

About AvalonBay Communities

(Get Rating)

As of December 31, 2020, the Company owned or held a direct or indirect ownership interest in 291 apartment communities containing 86,025 apartment homes in 11 states and the District of Columbia, of which 18 communities were under development and one community was under redevelopment. The Company is an equity REIT in the business of developing, redeveloping, acquiring and managing apartment communities in leading metropolitan areas in New England, the New York/New Jersey Metro area, the Mid-Atlantic, the Pacific Northwest, and Northern and Southern California, as well as in the Company's expansion markets consisting of Southeast Florida and Denver, Colorado (the "Expansion Markets").

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AVB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AvalonBay Communities, Inc. (NYSE:AVB – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for AvalonBay Communities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AvalonBay Communities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.