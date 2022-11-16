Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp Has $15.70 Million Holdings in Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC)

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp boosted its stake in Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC – Get Rating) by 13.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 118,032 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,953 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp’s holdings in Genuine Parts were worth $15,699,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of GPC. Gradient Investments LLC raised its stake in Genuine Parts by 65.8% in the second quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 189 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Genuine Parts in the second quarter valued at about $25,000. Tompkins Financial Corp acquired a new position in Genuine Parts in the first quarter valued at about $36,000. Clear Street Markets LLC raised its stake in Genuine Parts by 410.3% in the second quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 296 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 238 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LS Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Genuine Parts in the second quarter valued at about $56,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.27% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have commented on GPC. Wedbush boosted their target price on Genuine Parts from $140.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. StockNews.com raised Genuine Parts from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 20th.

Shares of NYSE GPC opened at $181.43 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. The company has a market cap of $25.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.78, a PEG ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 0.99. Genuine Parts has a 12 month low of $115.63 and a 12 month high of $183.48. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $163.34 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $149.36.

Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 20th. The specialty retailer reported $2.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.05 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $5.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.37 billion. Genuine Parts had a return on equity of 31.91% and a net margin of 5.55%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 17.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.88 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Genuine Parts will post 8.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.895 per share. This represents a $3.58 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.97%. Genuine Parts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 42.98%.

Genuine Parts Company distributes automotive replacement parts, and industrial parts and materials. It operates through Automotive Parts Group and Industrial Parts Group segments. The company distributes automotive replacement parts for hybrid and electric vehicles, trucks, SUVs, buses, motorcycles, recreational vehicles, farm vehicles, small engines, farm equipment, marine equipment, and heavy duty equipment; and accessory and supply items used by various automotive aftermarket customers, such as repair shops, service stations, fleet operators, automobile and truck dealers, leasing companies, bus and truck lines, mass merchandisers, farms, industrial concerns, and individuals.

