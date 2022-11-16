Swiss National Bank Cuts Stock Holdings in Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP)

Swiss National Bank trimmed its position in shares of Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP – Get Rating) by 5.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 783,173 shares of the company’s stock after selling 42,000 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank owned approximately 0.36% of Molson Coors Beverage worth $42,691,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in TAP. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Molson Coors Beverage by 6.1% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 21,329,879 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,138,589,000 after purchasing an additional 1,235,013 shares in the last quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Molson Coors Beverage by 42.2% during the 2nd quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC now owns 1,709,836 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,203,000 after purchasing an additional 507,296 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Molson Coors Beverage by 10.8% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,216,836 shares of the company’s stock valued at $171,722,000 after purchasing an additional 312,326 shares in the last quarter. Liontrust Investment Partners LLP purchased a new position in shares of Molson Coors Beverage during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $15,671,000. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Molson Coors Beverage by 38.6% during the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 670,770 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,564,000 after purchasing an additional 186,846 shares in the last quarter. 79.22% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of TAP opened at $52.08 on Wednesday. Molson Coors Beverage has a 52-week low of $42.60 and a 52-week high of $60.12. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $49.73 and its two-hundred day moving average is $53.00. The stock has a market cap of $11.28 billion, a PE ratio of 22.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.44 and a beta of 0.84.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.38 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 1st. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.92%. Molson Coors Beverage’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 66.67%.

TAP has been the subject of several recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Molson Coors Beverage from $53.00 to $52.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 3rd. StockNews.com raised shares of Molson Coors Beverage from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 11th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of Molson Coors Beverage from $49.00 to $48.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Bryan, Garnier & Co lowered shares of Molson Coors Beverage from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $54.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, September 1st. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Molson Coors Beverage from $54.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Molson Coors Beverage has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $53.70.

Molson Coors Beverage Company manufactures, markets, and sells beer and other malt beverage products under various brands in the Americas, Europe, Middle East, Africa, and Asia Pacific. It offers flavored malt beverages, craft, and ready to drink beverages. The company was formerly known as Molson Coors Brewing Company and changed its name to Molson Coors Beverage Company in January 2020.

