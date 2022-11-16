Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE) Holdings Raised by Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp lifted its stake in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE – Get Rating) by 23.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,443,439 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 276,597 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp’s holdings in Hewlett Packard Enterprise were worth $19,141,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise during the second quarter valued at about $39,000. Shell Asset Management Co. raised its stake in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 12.1% during the second quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 60,400 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $801,000 after purchasing an additional 6,526 shares in the last quarter. Foster & Motley Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise during the second quarter valued at about $2,090,000. Eqis Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 12.5% in the 2nd quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 27,004 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $358,000 after buying an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Metis Global Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 8.7% in the 2nd quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC now owns 39,382 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $522,000 after buying an additional 3,149 shares in the last quarter. 82.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Hewlett Packard Enterprise alerts:

Insider Activity at Hewlett Packard Enterprise

In related news, CEO Irv Rothman sold 70,115 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.33, for a total value of $934,632.95. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Hewlett Packard Enterprise news, CFO Tarek Robbiati sold 80,421 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.28, for a total value of $1,148,411.88. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 133,321 shares in the company, valued at $1,903,823.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Irv Rothman sold 70,115 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.33, for a total value of $934,632.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 152,988 shares of company stock worth $2,116,392. 0.45% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Stock Up 1.2 %

Several equities research analysts recently commented on HPE shares. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $18.00 to $17.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. StockNews.com started coverage on Hewlett Packard Enterprise in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $14.00 to $12.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $16.00 to $15.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 31st. Finally, Citigroup reduced their target price on Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $13.50 to $11.50 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $16.15.

Shares of HPE stock opened at $15.51 on Wednesday. Hewlett Packard Enterprise has a 12 month low of $11.90 and a 12 month high of $17.76. The firm has a market cap of $19.96 billion, a PE ratio of 5.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 1.20. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $13.29 and a 200-day moving average of $13.98. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 30th. The technology company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by $0.05. Hewlett Packard Enterprise had a return on equity of 18.25% and a net margin of 13.31%. The company had revenue of $6.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.97 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.29 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Hewlett Packard Enterprise will post 1.27 EPS for the current year.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 7th. Investors of record on Monday, September 12th were paid a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 9th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.09%. Hewlett Packard Enterprise’s payout ratio is 17.14%.

About Hewlett Packard Enterprise

(Get Rating)

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company provides solutions that allow customers to capture, analyze, and act upon data seamlessly in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Japan. The company offers general purpose servers for multi-workload computing and workload-optimized servers; HPE ProLiant rack and tower servers; HPE BladeSystem and HPE Synergy; and solutions for secondary workloads and traditional tape, storage networking, and disk products, such as HPE Modular Storage Arrays and HPE XP.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HPE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Hewlett Packard Enterprise Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hewlett Packard Enterprise and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.