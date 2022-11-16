Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp Acquires 149,467 Shares of The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS)

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp grew its holdings in The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS – Get Rating) by 66.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 375,385 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 149,467 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp owned approximately 0.10% of Mosaic worth $17,729,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Mosaic by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 29,517,549 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,962,917,000 after acquiring an additional 836,807 shares during the period. Capital International Investors acquired a new stake in shares of Mosaic in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $412,663,000. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its position in shares of Mosaic by 910.9% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 4,451,909 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $296,052,000 after acquiring an additional 4,011,530 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Mosaic by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,434,188 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $294,845,000 after acquiring an additional 33,480 shares during the period. Finally, LSV Asset Management raised its position in shares of Mosaic by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 3,385,015 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $225,103,000 after acquiring an additional 17,965 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.24% of the company’s stock.

Mosaic Price Performance

NYSE:MOS opened at $52.59 on Wednesday. The Mosaic Company has a 1-year low of $33.59 and a 1-year high of $79.28. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $51.65 and a 200 day simple moving average of $53.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.04 billion, a PE ratio of 5.15, a P/E/G ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 1.55.

Mosaic Dividend Announcement

Mosaic declared that its board has approved a share buyback program on Monday, August 1st that authorizes the company to buyback $2.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the basic materials company to purchase up to 10.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 1st will be paid a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 30th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.14%. Mosaic’s dividend payout ratio is presently 5.87%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

MOS has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Mosaic from $65.00 to $60.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 10th. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Mosaic from $59.00 to $52.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Mosaic in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Mizuho dropped their target price on shares of Mosaic from $74.00 to $69.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Mosaic from $75.00 to $73.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $64.31.

About Mosaic

The Mosaic Company, through its subsidiaries, produces and markets concentrated phosphate and potash crop nutrients in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Phosphates, Potash, and Mosaic Fertilizantes. It owns and operates mines, which produce concentrated phosphate crop nutrients, such as diammonium phosphate, monoammonium phosphate, and ammoniated phosphate products; and phosphate-based animal feed ingredients primarily under the Biofos and Nexfos brand names, as well as produces a double sulfate of potash magnesia product under K-Mag brand name.

