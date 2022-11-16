Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp Has $17.54 Million Stock Position in Fidelity National Financial, Inc. (NYSE:FNF)

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp lifted its position in Fidelity National Financial, Inc. (NYSE:FNF – Get Rating) by 11.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 474,410 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 50,347 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp’s holdings in Fidelity National Financial were worth $17,535,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Fidelity National Financial by 13.7% in the first quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC now owns 4,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $220,000 after buying an additional 543 shares during the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. raised its stake in Fidelity National Financial by 117.8% during the 1st quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 15,343 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $749,000 after purchasing an additional 8,300 shares during the last quarter. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC acquired a new position in Fidelity National Financial during the 2nd quarter valued at $236,000. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. raised its stake in Fidelity National Financial by 122.4% during the 1st quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 66,665 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,120,000 after purchasing an additional 36,683 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Fidelity National Financial during the 2nd quarter valued at $1,556,000. 78.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at Fidelity National Financial

In other news, Director Peter O. Shea, Jr. sold 13,389 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.83, for a total value of $546,672.87. Following the sale, the director now owns 200,642 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,192,212.86. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, Director Peter O. Shea, Jr. sold 13,389 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.83, for a total value of $546,672.87. Following the sale, the director now owns 200,642 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,192,212.86. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Peter T. Sadowski sold 22,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.85, for a total transaction of $919,125.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 105,898 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,325,933.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 5.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Fidelity National Financial Trading Up 0.0 %

Shares of FNF stock opened at $40.37 on Wednesday. Fidelity National Financial, Inc. has a 52-week low of $34.51 and a 52-week high of $56.44. The stock has a market cap of $10.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.09 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.18 and a current ratio of 0.18. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $38.80 and a 200-day moving average of $39.08.

Fidelity National Financial (NYSE:FNF – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 8th. The financial services provider reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.54 by ($0.47). Fidelity National Financial had a net margin of 11.60% and a return on equity of 24.29%. The business had revenue of $3.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.22 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.12 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 17.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Fidelity National Financial, Inc. will post 5.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Fidelity National Financial Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 16th will be issued a $0.45 dividend. This is a positive change from Fidelity National Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 15th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.46%. Fidelity National Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.93%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms recently commented on FNF. Stephens cut their target price on shares of Fidelity National Financial from $52.00 to $49.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, September 26th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Fidelity National Financial in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Truist Financial cut their target price on shares of Fidelity National Financial from $63.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 17th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Fidelity National Financial to $50.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Fidelity National Financial has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $56.00.

Fidelity National Financial Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Fidelity National Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides various insurance products in the United States. The company operates through Title, F&G, and Corporate and Other segments. It offers title insurance, escrow, and other title related services, including trust activities, trustee sales guarantees, recordings and reconveyances, and home warranty insurance.

Featured Articles

