Swiss National Bank Trims Stake in Fair Isaac Co. (NYSE:FICO)

Swiss National Bank decreased its position in shares of Fair Isaac Co. (NYSE:FICO – Get Rating) by 3.8% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 113,962 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 4,500 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank’s holdings in Fair Isaac were worth $45,687,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FICO. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its position in Fair Isaac by 97.5% in the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 79 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares during the period. O Dell Group LLC purchased a new position in Fair Isaac during the first quarter valued at $49,000. Venture Visionary Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Fair Isaac in the 2nd quarter worth $47,000. Archer Investment Corp grew its stake in shares of Fair Isaac by 42.4% in the 1st quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 141 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $66,000 after buying an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tobam purchased a new position in shares of Fair Isaac in the 2nd quarter worth $67,000. Institutional investors own 86.95% of the company’s stock.

Fair Isaac Trading Up 4.0 %

Shares of FICO opened at $616.49 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.41 and a beta of 1.23. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $448.92 and a 200 day moving average price of $432.82. Fair Isaac Co. has a 12-month low of $340.48 and a 12-month high of $623.61.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Fair Isaac Company Profile

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on FICO shares. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of Fair Isaac from $541.00 to $614.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 10th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on shares of Fair Isaac from $600.00 to $630.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 10th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Fair Isaac from $535.00 to $575.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. TheStreet raised shares of Fair Isaac from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 31st. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Fair Isaac from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $597.80.

Fair Isaac Corporation develops analytic, software, and data management products and services that enable businesses to automate, enhance, and connect decisions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through two segments, Scores and Software. The Software segment offers pre-configured decision management solution designed for various business problems or processes, such as marketing, account origination, customer management, customer engagement, fraud detection, financial crimes compliance, collection, and marketing, as well as associated professional services.

