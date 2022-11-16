Swiss National Bank Lowers Stock Position in Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP)

Swiss National Bank lessened its stake in shares of Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP – Get Rating) by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 265,019 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,100 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank owned 0.44% of Advance Auto Parts worth $45,872,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Advance Auto Parts by 196.5% during the second quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC now owns 635,030 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,848,000 after purchasing an additional 420,878 shares in the last quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Advance Auto Parts by 62.0% during the first quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC now owns 1,055,464 shares of the company’s stock worth $218,439,000 after purchasing an additional 404,138 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in Advance Auto Parts by 14.3% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,153,331 shares of the company’s stock worth $445,652,000 after purchasing an additional 269,514 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Advance Auto Parts by 3.9% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,970,480 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,442,611,000 after purchasing an additional 261,715 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its position in shares of Advance Auto Parts by 202.5% during the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 390,826 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,885,000 after acquiring an additional 261,608 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.47% of the company’s stock.

AAP opened at $183.94 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 0.25. Advance Auto Parts, Inc. has a 12 month low of $154.46 and a 12 month high of $244.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.27. The business has a 50-day moving average of $173.49 and a two-hundred day moving average of $182.99.

Advance Auto Parts ( NYSE:AAP Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 23rd. The company reported $3.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.74. Advance Auto Parts had a return on equity of 25.99% and a net margin of 4.84%. The business had revenue of $2.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.75 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $3.40 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Advance Auto Parts, Inc. will post 12.98 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on AAP shares. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Advance Auto Parts from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Raymond James cut their target price on shares of Advance Auto Parts from $220.00 to $210.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Wedbush cut their target price on shares of Advance Auto Parts from $215.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 24th. UBS Group cut their target price on shares of Advance Auto Parts from $250.00 to $230.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 24th. Finally, Truist Financial cut their target price on shares of Advance Auto Parts from $238.00 to $228.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 25th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Advance Auto Parts has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $235.00.

Advance Auto Parts, Inc provides automotive replacement parts, accessories, batteries, and maintenance items for domestic and imported cars, vans, sport utility vehicles, and light and heavy duty trucks. The company offers battery accessories; belts and hoses; brakes and brake pads; chassis and climate control parts; clutches and drive shafts; engines and engine parts; exhaust systems and parts; hub assemblies; ignition components and wires; radiators and cooling parts; starters and alternators; and steering and alignment parts.

