Swiss National Bank Raises Stock Holdings in Nordson Co. (NASDAQ:NDSN)

Swiss National Bank boosted its stake in Nordson Co. (NASDAQ:NDSN – Get Rating) by 0.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 226,641 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank owned 0.39% of Nordson worth $45,881,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in NDSN. IFM Investors Pty Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Nordson by 17.2% during the 1st quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 8,195 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,861,000 after buying an additional 1,202 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in Nordson by 8.1% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 30,540 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $7,108,000 after buying an additional 2,289 shares during the last quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp raised its position in Nordson by 21.5% in the 2nd quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 191,128 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $38,692,000 after buying an additional 33,877 shares during the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Nordson by 52.3% in the 2nd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 57,170 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $11,573,000 after buying an additional 19,624 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. raised its position in Nordson by 2,651.9% in the 1st quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 242,935 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $55,166,000 after buying an additional 234,107 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.03% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP James E. Devries sold 4,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $218.42, for a total transaction of $982,890.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 46,605 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,179,464.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Srinivas Subramanian sold 1,480 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $217.48, for a total transaction of $321,870.40. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 1,118 shares in the company, valued at approximately $243,142.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP James E. Devries sold 4,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $218.42, for a total value of $982,890.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 46,605 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,179,464.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.75% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Nordson from $232.00 to $271.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 24th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Nordson from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Nordson from $310.00 to $270.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Finally, DA Davidson reduced their price target on shares of Nordson to $265.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $261.20.

Shares of NASDAQ:NDSN opened at $235.00 on Wednesday. Nordson Co. has a 12-month low of $194.89 and a 12-month high of $272.28. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The company has a market cap of $13.44 billion, a PE ratio of 28.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 0.92. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $221.44 and a 200 day moving average of $218.81.

Nordson (NASDAQ:NDSN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 22nd. The industrial products company reported $2.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.45 by $0.04. Nordson had a return on equity of 23.66% and a net margin of 19.25%. The business had revenue of $662.13 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $650.90 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.42 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Nordson Co. will post 9.32 EPS for the current year.

Nordson Corporation engineers, manufactures, and markets products and systems to dispense, apply, and control adhesives, coatings, polymers, sealants, biomaterials, and other fluids worldwide. It operates through two segments, Industrial Precision Solutions (IPS) and Advanced Technology Solutions (ATS).

