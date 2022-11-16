Swiss National Bank Reduces Stock Holdings in Alleghany Co. (NYSE:Y)

Swiss National Bank lessened its stake in shares of Alleghany Co. (NYSE:Y – Get Rating) by 1.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 58,653 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 700 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank owned approximately 0.44% of Alleghany worth $48,864,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.
A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Park Avenue Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alleghany in the second quarter valued at $230,000. Xponance Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Alleghany by 8.5% during the 2nd quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 1,809 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,507,000 after acquiring an additional 142 shares in the last quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. boosted its stake in shares of Alleghany by 9.5% during the 2nd quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 1,463 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,219,000 after acquiring an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Alleghany by 716.7% during the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 49 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new stake in shares of Alleghany during the 1st quarter worth about $5,082,000. 83.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Alleghany in a report on Monday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.
Alleghany Price Performance
About Alleghany
Alleghany Corporation provides property and casualty reinsurance and insurance products in the United States and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Reinsurance, Insurance, and Alleghany Capital. The Reinsurance segment offers fire, allied lines, auto physical damage, and homeowners multiple peril reinsurance products; and casualty and other reinsurance products, such as medical malpractice, ocean marine and aviation, accident and health, mortgage, surety, and credit reinsurance products, as well as directors' and officers', errors and omissions, general, and auto liability reinsurance.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Alleghany (Y)
- Power Integrations Stock Can Power Your Portfolio
- Don’t Chase Walmart Higher, Wait For Extra Low Prices
- Home Depot Results (and Institutions) Are A Catalyst For Lowe’s?
- Agilent Remains In Buy Range Ahead Of Next Week’s Q4 Report
- Three Penny Stocks Making Big Moves In November
Receive News & Ratings for Alleghany Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alleghany and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.