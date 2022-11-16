Swiss National Bank Reduces Stock Holdings in Alleghany Co. (NYSE:Y)

Swiss National Bank lessened its stake in shares of Alleghany Co. (NYSE:Y – Get Rating) by 1.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 58,653 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 700 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank owned approximately 0.44% of Alleghany worth $48,864,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Park Avenue Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alleghany in the second quarter valued at $230,000. Xponance Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Alleghany by 8.5% during the 2nd quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 1,809 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,507,000 after acquiring an additional 142 shares in the last quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. boosted its stake in shares of Alleghany by 9.5% during the 2nd quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 1,463 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,219,000 after acquiring an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Alleghany by 716.7% during the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 49 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new stake in shares of Alleghany during the 1st quarter worth about $5,082,000. 83.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Alleghany alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Alleghany in a report on Monday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Alleghany Price Performance

About Alleghany

Shares of Y opened at $847.79 on Wednesday. Alleghany Co. has a 52 week low of $585.10 and a 52 week high of $862.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a current ratio of 0.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.99 and a beta of 0.53. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $844.60 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $838.69.

(Get Rating)

Alleghany Corporation provides property and casualty reinsurance and insurance products in the United States and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Reinsurance, Insurance, and Alleghany Capital. The Reinsurance segment offers fire, allied lines, auto physical damage, and homeowners multiple peril reinsurance products; and casualty and other reinsurance products, such as medical malpractice, ocean marine and aviation, accident and health, mortgage, surety, and credit reinsurance products, as well as directors' and officers', errors and omissions, general, and auto liability reinsurance.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Alleghany Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alleghany and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.