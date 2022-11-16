Swiss National Bank Sells 5,700 Shares of Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG)

Swiss National Bank cut its stake in Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG – Get Rating) by 1.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 405,711 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 5,700 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank owned about 0.43% of Packaging Co. of America worth $55,785,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Wealth Alliance grew its holdings in shares of Packaging Co. of America by 2.0% in the first quarter. Wealth Alliance now owns 3,282 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $512,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise grew its holdings in shares of Packaging Co. of America by 2.3% in the first quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 3,362 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $525,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. OmniStar Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Packaging Co. of America by 3.5% in the second quarter. OmniStar Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,280 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $313,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Packaging Co. of America by 5.7% in the second quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,456 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $202,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Packaging Co. of America by 1.3% in the first quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 6,246 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $975,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. 89.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE PKG opened at $130.18 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $120.84 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $136.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.86, a P/E/G ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a current ratio of 3.02, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. Packaging Co. of America has a 12-month low of $110.56 and a 12-month high of $168.50.

Packaging Co. of America ( NYSE:PKG Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The industrial products company reported $2.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.81 by $0.02. Packaging Co. of America had a return on equity of 28.32% and a net margin of 12.09%. The firm had revenue of $2.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.20 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.69 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Packaging Co. of America will post 11.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 17th. Investors of record on Monday, October 3rd were paid a $1.25 dividend. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 30th. Packaging Co. of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 45.54%.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on PKG shares. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on shares of Packaging Co. of America from $155.00 to $130.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Truist Financial reduced their price target on shares of Packaging Co. of America from $175.00 to $152.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 29th. Bank of America dropped their price objective on shares of Packaging Co. of America from $155.00 to $134.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Packaging Co. of America from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $130.00 to $112.00 in a report on Friday, September 16th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Packaging Co. of America from $143.00 to $124.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $133.89.

Packaging Corporation of America manufactures and sells containerboard and corrugated packaging products in the United States. The company operates through Packaging and Paper segments. The Packaging segment offers various containerboard and corrugated packaging products, such as conventional shipping containers used to protect and transport manufactured goods; multi-color boxes and displays that help to merchandise the packaged product in retail locations; and honeycomb protective packaging products, as well as packaging for meat, fresh fruit and vegetables, processed food, beverages, and other industrial and consumer products.

